Ousmane Dembélé left out of PSG game at Arsenal amid reports of disciplinary sanction

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembélé has been left out of the squad that will take on Arsenal in the Champions League amid reports hat he was hit by a disciplinary sanction.

L'Equipe newspaper and RMC Sport media both reported that PSG coach Luis Enrique decided to snub the France player for Tuesday's league phase match at the Emirates Stadium even though he is not injured.

PSG did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press. The club released a list of 22 players selected for the Arsenal match that did not include Dembélé.

According to L'Equipe, Enrique and Dembélé verbally clashed after PSG's 3-1 win against Rennes in the French league. Dembélé delivered an assist during the match.

The newspaper reported that both men met for a debriefing session and that Dembélé was criticized for some of the choices he made during the game, with a heated discussion ensuing.

PSG is unbeaten in all competitions this season. It beat Girona in its Champions League opener earlier this month while Arsenal drew 0-0 with Atalanta.