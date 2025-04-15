Kane and Bayern need killer instinct against Inter with home final at stake

MUNICH: Bayern Munich and Harry Kane head to Inter Milan on Wednesday needing a victory to reach the semi-finals and keep their dream of playing in a home Champions League final alive.

Inter's 2-1 win in Munich puts the Italians in the box seat to reach the Champions League semis for the second time in three years.

Despite a bulging injury list, Bayern had enough chances to win the first leg but failed to make their dominance show on the scoresheet.

It has been a familiar story recently for the German giants -- and in particular star striker Kane.

With 25 minutes gone, Kane hit the outside of the post from just five metres out with only Inter 'keeper Yann Sommer to beat.

In Saturday's 2-2 draw against rivals Borussia Dortmund, Vincent Kompany's men failed to make a glut of chances count.

If the German giants are to reach the Champions League showpiece at their Allianz Arena home at the end of May, Kane and the forward line will need to find their lost killer instinct.