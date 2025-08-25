Winless Manchester United need to 'grow up', says Amorim

MANCHESTER: Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim believes his side need to show more maturity after blowing the lead to draw 1-1 at Fulham on Sunday and remain without a win this season.

The Red Devils were made to pay for not making more of a dominant first 45 minutes, during which Bruno Fernandes blazed a penalty over the bar.

Amorim, though, was more concerned by what he saw after United took the lead thanks to Rodrigo Muniz's own goal on the hour mark.

Fulham hit back to level through Emile Smith Rowe 17 minutes from time and ended the game on top.

"I think we scored the goal and then we forgot about how we play," said Amorim, who has won just seven of his 29 Premier League games in charge.

"We want to win so badly, and that is a good feeling, that we scored a goal and everyone on the pitch was thinking, 'Let's hold onto the advantage and try to win the game'. For me that is the moment that we have to enjoy more and push the opponent.

"We have to grow up a lot as a team. For me the most important thing is that during the week they were working really hard, today we worked really hard, and we are going to improve. The moment that changed the game was our goal."