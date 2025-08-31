Vinícius helps Madrid fight back for win over Mallorca; Atletico remains winless in La Liga

BARCELONA: Vinícius Júnior and Arda Güler scored back-to-back goals to help Real Madrid rally for a 2-1 win over Mallorca and make it three wins in as many games in the Spanish league on Saturday.

Xabi Alonso's team saw three newcomers make key plays in the victory at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Mallorca struck first when Vedat Muriqi muscled Dean Huijsen out of the way to reach a corner kick by Pablo Torre, redirecting the cross with the back of his shoulder past Thibaut Courtois in the 18th minute.

The 20-year-old Huijsen played a part in leveling in the 37th. The new Madrid central defender headed a cross from a set piece across the goalmouth for Güler to smash home.