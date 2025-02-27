Liverpool increases lead atop Premier League as Arsenal drops more points

MANCHESTER: It feels like a matter of when, not if, Liverpool seals a record-equaling 20th English league title.

The gap at the top of the Premier League was extended to 13 points on Wednesday after a 2-0 victory over Newcastle.

Liverpool took full advantage as second-place Arsenal dropped more points in a 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest.

Dominik Szoboszlai scored in the 11th minute and Alexis Mac Allister netted just past the hour mark at Anfield to secure a 20th league win of the season from 28 games.

Title success would see Liverpool equal Manchester United's record haul.

A goalless draw with Forest highlighted Arsenal's problems amid an injury crisis in attack, with the Londoners failing to score for the third time in four games.

Manchester City moved back up to fourth after Erling Haaland returned from a knee injury and scored in a 1-0 win at Tottenham.

Ten-man Manchester United was given a scare by relegation-fighting Ipswich.

Trailing inside four minutes at Old Trafford after Jaden Philogene's early goal, United bounced back to win 3-2, despite Patrick Dorgu's red card in the 43rd.