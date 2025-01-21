Chelsea beat Wolves to return to English Premier League top four

LONDON: Chelsea overcame a howler from goalkeeper Robert Sanchez to beat relegation-threatened Wolves 3-1 on Monday, ending a five-game winless run to climb back into the Premier League's top four.

Enzo Maresca's team were just two points behind leaders Liverpool in mid-December, raising hopes of an unlikely title challenge before losing their way.

Now they are back on track to qualify for next season's Champions League after second-half goals from Marc Cucurella and Noni Madueke spared Sanchez's blushes.

The Spanish goalkeeper had dropped the ball moments before half-time, allowing Matt Doherty to cancel out Tosin Adarabioyo's opener.

Maresca said Chelsea had dominated the first 40 minutes before problems that have haunted them in recent weeks returned.

"We lost a little bit of confidence, we conceded a goal and we started to struggle a little bit and then the second half I think we started quite well and then after the second and third goals the game was in control," he told Sky Sports.

He added: "In the past five games we didn't win but I said many times that the performance was there. We created many chances, we didn't score and tonight finally we scored three goals."