Mbappe dispels doubts before crucial Real Madrid Champions League clash

MADRID: Just when it seemed the pressure of a lifelong dream switch to Real Madrid might prove too great for Kylian Mbappe to overcome, the French superstar silenced his doubters.

After a troubled start to life at Madrid, Mbappe finally seems at home and ready to wreak havoc both in Spain and in Europe.

Mbappe's rediscovered elan comes at the perfect time for Real Madrid with two crucial Champions League matches ahead, starting with RB Salzburg's visit to the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Madrid then face Brest on the road next week, aiming to secure progress to the next phase of the competition.

It would be unthinkable for the holders and record 15-time European champions to suffer an early knock-out, but after a poor start they are presently 20th in the 36-team group, with the bottom 12 teams eliminated.

Madrid lost at Liverpool, with Mbappe missing a penalty, as well as against AC Milan at home and away at Lille.

Shortly after the defeat at Anfield, Mbappe missed another spot kick in a La Liga defeat by Athletic Bilbao and it proved a turning point for the France captain.

"A big mistake in a match where every detail counts, I take full responsibility for it," said Mbappe in a post on social media platform Instagram.

"It's the best time to change this situation and show who I am."

Since pledging to turn things around, Mbappe has scored eight goals in 10 games for Madrid across all competitions, including a stunning solo effort against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final.

Mbappe also struck as Madrid won the Intercontinental Cup against Pachuca in December, but beyond the goals, he now looks every part the devastating, world-beating talent president Florentino Perez hoped for.