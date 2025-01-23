Celtic cash in on Champions League lifeline offered by new format

GLASFOW:The Champions League's new format is set for a thrilling climax on Wednesday but Celtic's place in the knockout phase for the first time in 12 years is already assured.

A dramatic late 1-0 win over Switzerland's Young Boys on Wednesday guaranteed a top-24 finish in the 36-team table with a game to spare for Brendan Rodgers' men, who sit level on points with the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

The Scottish champions have benefitted from a kind draw that data analysts Opta declared the easiest in the competition.

Celtic's three wins have come against a trio of sides already eliminated in Slovan Bratislava, RB Leipzig and bottom-of-the-table Young Boys.

But the Hoops' resurgence on the European stage has been part of a wider trend of bigger clubs from smaller leagues enjoying new format.

Feyenoord slayed German giants Bayern Munich 3-0 on Wednesday to book their place in the knockout stages for the first time in 31 years.

PSV Eindhoven, Sporting Lisbon and Club Brugge are also on course to qualify, while Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are in danger of crashing out on the final night of action.