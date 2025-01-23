Leao sinks Girona and pushes Milan into Champions League top eight

MILAN: Rafael Leao boosted AC Milan's chances of direct qualification to the last 16 of the Champions League with a brilliant goal in Wednesday's 1-0 win over Girona.

Portugal winger Leao lashed in his eighth goal of the season after some dazzling dribbling in the 37th minute at the San Siro to give Milan their fifth straight win in the competition.

Sergio Conceicao's team are sixth on 15 points after seven matches and are guaranteed at least a spot in the play-offs, as well as having a great chance of a top-eight finish with their final league phase fixture at Dinamo Zagreb.

Leao's goal was reward for a fine individual display from a player who has the reputation for drifting in and out of matches and had a poor relationship with Conceicao's predecessor Paulo Fonseca.

"It was a big match for us in terms of getting through... that's our objective, to go through to the next round (directly)," said Leao to Prime Video.

"We're starting to understand what the coach wants from us... He's trying to help me as a man and as a player and I'm trying to get to grips with what he wants from me."

Girona's maiden Champions League campaign will go no further than the visit of Arsenal next week as Michel's team are seven points from the play-offs and as a result eliminated.