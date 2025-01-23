PSG push Man City to brink with stunning Champions League comeback

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain produced a stunning second-half fightback as they recovered from two goals down to beat Manchester City 4-2 in a Champions League thriller on Wednesday, a result which leaves Pep Guardiola's side still at risk of an early exit.

All the goals came in the second half on a wet night at the Parc des Princes, with Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland scoring to put City firmly in control.

However, Ousmane Dembele pulled one back and Bradley Barcola brought PSG level by the hour mark, before Joao Neves headed the French champions in front and Goncalo Ramos wrapped up the win at the death after a long VAR check.

"The key goal for me was the first one, because it opened up another scenario. From that moment on we were far superior," said PSG coach Luis Enrique.

"My team always keeps faith and never gives up."

Both of these powerful clubs came into their penultimate game in the league phase in Paris in trouble, with 24th-placed City occupying the last qualifying spot in the 36-team standings on eight points, and PSG one point behind in 26th.

City knew a win here would probably guarantee them a spot in next month's play-offs while landing a damaging blow to PSG, semi-finalists last season.

Instead it is Paris who move to 10 points, a tally which may now be enough to progress, while Guardiola's team drop out of the qualifying spots with just one game left.

However, a win at home to Club Brugge next Wednesday should suffice as it would take them above the Belgian side in the standings.