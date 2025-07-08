Mbappe drops harassment complaint against PSG: What were the allegations about?

PARIS: Kylian Mbappe has withdrawn his complaint of moral harassment against his former club Paris Saint-Germain, one of his lawyers told AFP on Monday.

"We are withdrawing our civil action," said Pierre-Olivier Sur ahead of Wednesday's Club World Cup semi-final between Mbappe's current team Real Madrid and PSG.

The Paris prosecutor's office last month revealed an investigation had been opened after Mbappe filed a complaint over the way he was treated by PSG at the start of the 2023-24 season.

He believes he was sidelined by PSG and made to train with players the club were trying to offload after refusing to agree a new contract.

It is a practice which has also affected other footballers and prompted the French players' union to lodge a complaint last year.

Mbappe was not invited to a 2023 pre-season tour of Asia and missed the first game of that season but was later restored to the team after holding talks with the club.

The 26-year-old joined Real Madrid last summer after seven seasons with PSG.

He scored 256 goals in 308 games for the French club, who won the Champions League for the first time last season following the striker's departure.

France captain Mbappe is also embroiled in a court battle with PSG to obtain the 55 million euros ($64.4 million) in unpaid wages and bonuses he says the club owes him.