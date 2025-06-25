Liam Delap scores his 1st Chelsea goal in 3-0 win over Esperance in Club World Cup

PHILADELPHIA: Liam Delap scored his first goal for Chelsea and Enzo Fernández has two assists in a 3-0 win over Esperance on Tuesday night that helped clinch a round-of-16 berth in the Club World Cup.

Tosin Adarabioyo scored on a header from 7 yards from Enzo Fernández's free kick in the third minute off first-half stoppage time. Delap scored two minutes later, taking Fernández's pass with his back to the goal, dribbling around Yassine Meriah and slotting it past goalkeeper Bechir Ben Said.

Tyrique George scored from the top of the circle seven minutes into second-half stoppage time on a shot that went in off the hands of Ben Said.

A crowd of 32,967 attended the match at Lincoln Financial Field on a 90-degree night during a heat wave. There were hydration breaks in both halves.