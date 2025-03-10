Arsenal held by Manchester United in latest blow to Premier League title bid

MANCHESTER: Declan Rice's equaliser denied Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim a much-needed win but Arsenal's faltering Premier League title challenge suffered another damaging blow in a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Gunners sit 15 points behind runaway leaders Liverpool, now with just one game in hand, with their focus beginning to turn to holding off the chasing pack for a place in next season's Champions League.

Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick put United ahead in first-half stoppage time.

The Red Devils, though, could not hold on for just a sixth Premier League win in 16 games under Amorim as Rice swept home on 74 minutes.

United missed a string of late chances to win the game, with a point leaving them down in 14th.

"How we conceded chances in certain moments was not acceptable," said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

"They have so much quality and they pick the right player and normally that would end in a goal.

"We opened the gate to lose the game. there was no chance to lose the game and we opened it ourselves. I will defend my players all the time but in those moments we have to do better."

United have had three permanent managers and an interim during Arteta's five years in charge of Arsenal.

Amorim said he knows he will not get the time Arteta did to turn around a sinking ship at Old Trafford.