Liverpool, Madrid and Barcelona looking to complete Champions League job as they protect slim leads

MILAN: Defending champion Real Madrid, Liverpool and Barcelona all have one-goal leads to protect going into the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 this week.

For Madrid there is also city bragging rights at stake as it visits Atletico Madrid on Wednesday with a 2-1 advantage from the first leg, while Liverpool hosts Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday knowing it was fortunate to snatch a 1-0 win in France.

Barcelona also only has a 1-0 advantage over Benfica, while some other teams are feeling a lot more comfortable — with Bayern Munich having beaten Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 and Arsenal crushing PSV Eindhoven 7-1.

Smash and grab

Liverpool’s players don’t really care how they’re winning — as long as they continue to do so.

Arne Slot’s team had to withstand a barrage of attacks at Parc des Princes before a late goal from Harvey Elliott, who had only just come off the bench, saw it stun PSG.

That was only Liverpool’s second attempt on target compared to a whopping 28 for PSG.

The runaway Premier League leader had another poor performance on Saturday but still managed to come away with a victory over Southampton.

“It’s just about winning, not how we win. Sometimes you have to win dirty and today was one of them days,” Elliott said after that match. “I think we know that’s what winners do really: when times are hard, what do you do? How can you come up with something to win the game? Luckily this squad is full of them players.”

This week will be decisive for Liverpool’s treble bid as it plays Newcastle in the English League Cup final on Sunday.

“I think the best possible way to describe it is four finals, really,” Elliott said. “PSG away, really, really tough game, today was a really tough game, then again on Tuesday another tough game and then the final on the weekend.

“So, we just need to make sure that energy-wise we’re still there. We’re still fighting, we’re still hungry to achieve things this season, although it’s a very tough period.”

The loss to Liverpool was PSG’s first defeat since November and halted a run of 10 straight wins for the French team.