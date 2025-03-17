West Ham striker Antonio says he came 'close to dying' in car crash that left him with shattered leg

LONDON (AP) — West Ham striker Michail Antonio is “100%” confident he will play again as he recovers from a car crash that left him with a “completely shattered” leg and a realization “how close I was to dying.”

Antonio crashed his Ferrari into a tree just outside London on a wet and windy day on Dec. 7.

In an interview with the BBC, the Jamaica international said he broke his femur bone in four places and required an operation where surgeons “put a pole in my thigh with four bolts.”

Antonio, who turns 35 this month, recently went to see the remains of his car at a scrapyard. He said: “It gave me a weird feeling in my stomach. It just made me realize how close I was to dying.”