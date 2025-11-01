Messi set to visit Hyderabad as part of 'GOAT tour'

CHENNAI: Lionel Messi's much-awaited 'GOAT Tour to India 2025' will now have Hyderabad as a stop, in a relief to his fans in the south of India.

This comes against the backdrop of the cancellation of Argentina's proposed friendly match in Kochi. State Sports minister V Abdurahiman had announced that the football great would lead the team in a friendly scheduled on November 17. The match got postponed, subject to permissions, which has left fans in disappointment.

Originally, the plan for Messi was to visit Kolkata for meet and greet from December 12 and go to Ahmedabad, before touching down in Mumbai and concluding his visit at New Delhi, where he is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is learnt that Ahmedabad will be replaced by Hyderabad, the capital city of Telangana in South India. This way, the tour will cover all four ends of the country. "As (the friendly match in) Kerala is not happening, I thought, ‘why not venture to south’," Satadru Dutta, the organiser of this event, told The New Indian Express. "Telangana are showing lots of excitement in football and other sports. I had some partners there. They were willing to host," he added. As planned for other cities earlier, A meet and greet and the 'GOAT CUP' is planned for Hyderabad. He explained the reason behind choosing Hyderabad, while having options like Kochi, Bengaluru and Chennai. "With Kerala, I was confused on whether Argentina will come there or not. That is why I never approached them," he added.