Mbappé, Kane star as Real Madrid and Bayern Munich earn big wins in Champions League

Kylian Mbappé scored a hat trick and Harry Kane netted twice as European heavyweights Real Madrid and Bayern Munich enjoyed big wins over tournament newcomers in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Madrid shrugged off any travel weariness in a 5-0 win at Kairat Almaty in Kazakhstan, and Bayern cruised to a 5-1 win at Pafos in Cyprus.

Tottenham needed a late own goal to escape Norwegian champion Bodø/Glimt with a 2-2 draw.

Liverpool lost 1-0 at Galatasaray after having an 88th-minute penalty decision reversed following a VAR review. The home players were incensed when Wilfried Singo was penalized for an apparent foul on Ibrahima Konaté, but replays showed the Ivory Coast defender touched the ball before Konaté's foot. Victor Osimhen's early penalty was enough for Galatasaray's victory.

Atlético Madrid romped to a 5-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt with coach Diego Simeone watching from the stands following his suspension for an altercation with a Liverpool fan in the team's previous Champions League game.

José Mourinho blew a kiss to Chelsea supporters on his return to Stamford Bridge with his Benfica team. Only a Benfica player scored but it was an own goal from Richard Ríos that decided the result, 1-0 to Chelsea, which had João Pedro sent off late.

Marseille beat visiting Ajax 4-0, and Lautaro Martínez scored twice to lead Inter Milan to a 3-0 win at home over Slavia Prague.

Atalanta came from behind to beat Club Brugge 2-1.