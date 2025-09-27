Juve miss chance to rise to Serie A summmit with Atalanta draw

TURIN: Juventus missed the chance to move top of Serie A on Saturday after a 1-1 draw with Atalanta in Turin left them a point behind league leaders and reigning champions Napoli.

Juan Cabal bundled in his first goal in Italy's top flight with 12 minutes remaining, shortly after replacing injured Gleison Bremer, to preserve Juve's unbeaten start to the campaign.

Atalanta had looked good for a win at the Allianz Stadium as Ivan Juric's team played well after Kamaldeen Sulemana lashed in his second goal in as many games in first half stoppage time.

But Odilon Kossounou made a hash of a Joao Mario cross, allowing Cabal to level the scores against Atalanta, who played the final 10 minutes with 10 men following Marten de Roon's sending off.

Weston McKennie missed a golden opportunity to snatch the three points in the dying seconds when he shot straight at Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi from point-blank range.

That miss allowed Atalanta to escape with a draw and go fifth, level on nine points with Roma, Cremonese and AC Milan, who host Napoli on Sunday night.

Promoted Cremonese are, like Juve and Atalanta, unbeaten after drawing 1-1 at Lombardy rivals Como in the weekend's first match.

Federico Baschirotto gave Cremonese a point at the lakeside Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia after Nico Paz put the hosts ahead with his third goal of the season.

Inter Milan finish Saturday's action when they take on Cagliari in Sardinia.