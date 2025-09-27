West Ham sacks head coach Graham Potter

LONDON: Premier League club West Ham United on Saturday sacked head coach Graham Potter after a string of underwhelming results.

“Results and performances over the course of the second half of last season and the start of the 2025/26 season have not matched expectations, and the Board of Directors believe that a change is necessary in order to help improve the team’s position in the Premier League as soon as possible,” the club’s statement read.

The club also confirmed the exits of assistant coach Bruno Saltor, first team coaches Billy Reid and Narcis Pelach, lead goalkeeper coach Casper Ankergren, and goalkeeper coach Linus Kandolin with immediate effect.

With just one win in five games, West Ham currently sits 19th and in the relegation zone in the league points table. Potter oversaw a gruelling 1-2 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace at home in his final outing as the club’s head coach.

The former Chelsea boss joined the Hammers in January this year and was in charge of the club for only 25 matches, picking up just six wins.