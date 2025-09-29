Arsenal scores two late goals to beat Newcastle and close in on Premier League leader Liverpool

MANCHESTER: Gabriel scored a 96th-minute winner as Arsenal came back to secure a dramatic 2-1 win against Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday and close the gap on leader Liverpool.

The defender rose to head in a stoppage-time corner that moved Mikel Arteta's team up to second in the standings and two points behind defending champion Liverpool.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta described it as a "statement" win.

"There are opportunities, there are moments in the season, you have to find a way to win," he said.

Victory saw Arsenal take full advantage of Liverpool's first defeat of the season after the Merseyside club's 2-1 loss at Crystal Palace on Saturday. That game was also decided by a stoppage-time winner by former Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah.

A day later and it was Arsenal's turn to produce a late flourish after trailing much of the match, following Nick Woltemade's goal in the 34th.

Mikel Merino leveled the game with a header in the 84th and Gabriel sealed three points deep into time added on.

Earlier, Aston Villa won for the first time in the league this season with a 3-1 victory against Fulham.