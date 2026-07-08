FIFA World Cup: The making of Morocco's moment of reckoning in global stage

BENGALURU: In a parallel universe, Ayyoub Bouaddi would have been at the World Cup for France. On Thursday afternoon, the midfielder will line up for Morocco against France. Not just Bouaadi; 14 other players in the roster picked Morocco over the country of their birth. However, the African nation, which poured money into football over the last 15 years, identified young players and actively made them feel wanted. They also gave them the best facilities. It's not a coincidence that they won the Under-20 World Cup last year.

This is one of the most modern international teams, but this isn't simply a story of immigration only. It's also a story of the prevailing political climate in Europe and using football as a tool to spread a message of positivity among the masses back home. "Morocco is at an important moment in its own history," Simon Chadwick, a professor of Afro-Eurasian sport at Emlyon Business School, tells this daily. "The country seeks to assert itself regionally, across Africa and globally. Amongst other things, this means enticing its best talent, and the talent within its global diaspora communities, either back to the country or else to represent it."

Around the time Moroccan scouts and federation officials started leaving voice notes, something unrelated started happening in Europe. A rising wave of Islamophobia, xenophobia or just a general lack of respect towards immigrant communities. Here's Chadwick. "This is a specific and deliberate strategy on the part of the government, which believes that Morocco should be the beneficiary of talent rather than countries such as France and the Netherlands. Adding impetus to this move, the rise of far-right politics across Europe has led many diasporic communities to contemplate their heritage and to reframe their sense of self and identity.