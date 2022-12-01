FIFA World Cup: Argentina advance even as Poland, Mexico face contrasting fates

Siddhanth Aney By

Express News Service

DOHA: It was all happening on Wednesday night in Qatar. For the last time at a men’s football World Cup the best part of a 32-team format played out in all its glorious uncertainty. After a stumbling, laboured start to the tournament that began with a shock 2–1 defeat to Saudi Arabia, Lionel Messi and Argentina found the connection between their feet, minds and hearts and completely outplayed a Poland team whose role here at the World Cup is a tough one to put a finger on.

Getting into the tournament because Russia were thrown as a consequence of Vladimir Putin’s military operation in Ukraine, Poland have done just about enough to not warrant excessive criticism. At Stadium 974, Messi celebrated with the Argentine fans. Having topped the group with a performance that would satisfy even the harsher critics, hundreds of millions of fans across the world, from South America to South Asia, can continue to dream about 2022 finally being the one they have waited for.

ALSO READ | 13-year-old fan’s cry for Argentina and Messi to soon land him in Qatar

Group C, as with several others in this tournament, was wide open going into the final round of fixtures. Argentina took matters into their own hands, sealing qualification with a second win. But the scenario for the others was a little less certain. Mexico played Saudi Arabia simultaneously in front of the largest collection of travelling fans in Qatar.

Poland's Piotr Zielinski, front, duels for the ball with Argentina's Rodrigo De Paul during the World Cup group C soccer match between Poland and Argentina at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar | AP

Back in 974, the Poland goalkeeper and former Arsenal man, Wojciech Szczesny, turned away shot after shot in the first half, including a Messi penalty that wasn’t at all badly taken. Then, almost instantly after half-time break, they broke through. Nahuel Molina put in a perfectly teed-up grounded cross from the right and midfielder Alexis Mac Allister met it first-time with his right foot, placing the ball between two Poland defenders and into the far corner of Szczesny’s goal.

From thereon, any lingering doubt about Argentina’s progress was obliterated. In the 67th minute, Julián Álvarez doubled the lead and the small contingent of Polish fans in the stadium now had to wait for events to conclude 30-minutes drive away at Lusail Stadium before they knew whether it was a defeat that would send them home, or turn into a celebration anyway.

Argentina's Julian Alvarez, left, celebrates after scoring a goal during the World Cup group C soccer match between Poland and Argentina at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar | AP

While Messi celebrated with Mac Allister, Alvarez and Angel Di Maria, three of Argentina’s most effective attacking threats on the night, the Polish players huddled around a single-cell phone near the middle of the pitch, waiting…Mexico were leading Saudi by a two-goal margin. If the scoreline held, the central Americans would be knocked out in the group stage for the first time in seven World Cups based on Poland’s better disciplinary record. If Mexico scored another, they would advance on superior goal difference. There have been plenty of goals and plenty of injury time, in Qatar. And there would be one in Lusail, too. Saleem Al Dawsari, now a legend in his home country, became a Polish hero. His goal not just added pride to a team — from whom little was expected but much was seen. It also made the yellow card tally irrelevant.

“Sometimes defeats are bittersweet, or sweet and bitter,” said Poland Coach Czeslaw Michniewicz in a very delayed post-match press conference. It could have been more bitter than sweet, though. Argentina almost took care of Poland’s fate too, after securing their own. Lautaro Martinez, who has looked good this tournament but lacked a bit of luck, had a shot narrowly wide late in the game. Almost simultaneously, in the 87th minute, Uriel Antuna found the back of the net for Mexico only to be ruled offside. Then, deep into injury time, Nicolas Tagliafico nearly added a third for Argentina but a scrambling Jakub Kiwior managed to head it away to safety off the goal line. It might not have mattered in the end, but at the time, that play kept Poland in the World Cup.

Argentina's Lionel Messi takes a shot during the World Cup group C soccer match between Poland and Argentina at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar | AP

And that is how it all ended. Mexico bowing out early for the first time since 1978, and Poland making it through for the first time since 1986. Not that there is much to look forward to. On the other side are a rampaging France side who played a B-team in a 1–0 loss to Tunisia earlier in the day. Kylian Mbappe and company will be looking forward to the prospect.

Meanwhile for Argentina, the dogged Australian’s will provide the first challenge in the knockouts. Ending the group with six points after a 1–0 win over Denmark, Australia keep the Asian continent in the competition. Also, with Argentina finding cohesion and rhythm finally, it is hard to imagine the Socceroos being too much of an obstacle on the way to the quarterfinals. “We have a spectacular group and people who deliver,” Messi told reporters after the game. “Because it’s a short tournament and so many games in a row it’s good that we have everyone going.”

ALSO READ | Messi keeps Argentina's World Cup alive

If the dream is to come true, they will need to keep that momentum very much alive.

DOHA: It was all happening on Wednesday night in Qatar. For the last time at a men’s football World Cup the best part of a 32-team format played out in all its glorious uncertainty. After a stumbling, laboured start to the tournament that began with a shock 2–1 defeat to Saudi Arabia, Lionel Messi and Argentina found the connection between their feet, minds and hearts and completely outplayed a Poland team whose role here at the World Cup is a tough one to put a finger on. Getting into the tournament because Russia were thrown as a consequence of Vladimir Putin’s military operation in Ukraine, Poland have done just about enough to not warrant excessive criticism. At Stadium 974, Messi celebrated with the Argentine fans. Having topped the group with a performance that would satisfy even the harsher critics, hundreds of millions of fans across the world, from South America to South Asia, can continue to dream about 2022 finally being the one they have waited for. ALSO READ | 13-year-old fan’s cry for Argentina and Messi to soon land him in Qatar Group C, as with several others in this tournament, was wide open going into the final round of fixtures. Argentina took matters into their own hands, sealing qualification with a second win. But the scenario for the others was a little less certain. Mexico played Saudi Arabia simultaneously in front of the largest collection of travelling fans in Qatar. Poland's Piotr Zielinski, front, duels for the ball with Argentina's Rodrigo De Paul during the World Cup group C soccer match between Poland and Argentina at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar | AP Back in 974, the Poland goalkeeper and former Arsenal man, Wojciech Szczesny, turned away shot after shot in the first half, including a Messi penalty that wasn’t at all badly taken. Then, almost instantly after half-time break, they broke through. Nahuel Molina put in a perfectly teed-up grounded cross from the right and midfielder Alexis Mac Allister met it first-time with his right foot, placing the ball between two Poland defenders and into the far corner of Szczesny’s goal. From thereon, any lingering doubt about Argentina’s progress was obliterated. In the 67th minute, Julián Álvarez doubled the lead and the small contingent of Polish fans in the stadium now had to wait for events to conclude 30-minutes drive away at Lusail Stadium before they knew whether it was a defeat that would send them home, or turn into a celebration anyway. Argentina's Julian Alvarez, left, celebrates after scoring a goal during the World Cup group C soccer match between Poland and Argentina at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar | AP While Messi celebrated with Mac Allister, Alvarez and Angel Di Maria, three of Argentina’s most effective attacking threats on the night, the Polish players huddled around a single-cell phone near the middle of the pitch, waiting…Mexico were leading Saudi by a two-goal margin. If the scoreline held, the central Americans would be knocked out in the group stage for the first time in seven World Cups based on Poland’s better disciplinary record. If Mexico scored another, they would advance on superior goal difference. There have been plenty of goals and plenty of injury time, in Qatar. And there would be one in Lusail, too. Saleem Al Dawsari, now a legend in his home country, became a Polish hero. His goal not just added pride to a team — from whom little was expected but much was seen. It also made the yellow card tally irrelevant. “Sometimes defeats are bittersweet, or sweet and bitter,” said Poland Coach Czeslaw Michniewicz in a very delayed post-match press conference. It could have been more bitter than sweet, though. Argentina almost took care of Poland’s fate too, after securing their own. Lautaro Martinez, who has looked good this tournament but lacked a bit of luck, had a shot narrowly wide late in the game. Almost simultaneously, in the 87th minute, Uriel Antuna found the back of the net for Mexico only to be ruled offside. Then, deep into injury time, Nicolas Tagliafico nearly added a third for Argentina but a scrambling Jakub Kiwior managed to head it away to safety off the goal line. It might not have mattered in the end, but at the time, that play kept Poland in the World Cup. Argentina's Lionel Messi takes a shot during the World Cup group C soccer match between Poland and Argentina at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar | AP And that is how it all ended. Mexico bowing out early for the first time since 1978, and Poland making it through for the first time since 1986. Not that there is much to look forward to. On the other side are a rampaging France side who played a B-team in a 1–0 loss to Tunisia earlier in the day. Kylian Mbappe and company will be looking forward to the prospect. Meanwhile for Argentina, the dogged Australian’s will provide the first challenge in the knockouts. Ending the group with six points after a 1–0 win over Denmark, Australia keep the Asian continent in the competition. Also, with Argentina finding cohesion and rhythm finally, it is hard to imagine the Socceroos being too much of an obstacle on the way to the quarterfinals. “We have a spectacular group and people who deliver,” Messi told reporters after the game. “Because it’s a short tournament and so many games in a row it’s good that we have everyone going.” ALSO READ | Messi keeps Argentina's World Cup alive If the dream is to come true, they will need to keep that momentum very much alive.