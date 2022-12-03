Home Sport Football FIFA World Cup

Neymar expected to train again with Brazil at FIFA World Cup

Neymar was expected to practice with the ball for the first time since injuring his right ankle in the team’s opener against Serbia.

Published: 03rd December 2022 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

Neymar

Brazil's Neymar applauds fans at the end of the World Cup group G soccer match between Cameroon and Brazil, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar | AP

By Associated Press

DOHA: Neymar is expected to train with Brazil again on Saturday while left-back Alex Telles and forward Gabriel Jesus have been ruled out for the remainder of the World Cup after getting injured in the match against Cameroon.

Brazil doctors said they will reevaluate the injury after the training session and decide whether Neymar will be available for Monday’s match against South Korea in the round of 16.

Neymar looked fine as he accompanied his teammates at Lusail Stadium on Friday. He walked without a limp and briefly played with the ball without any visible issues. He could be seen jogging across the field on his way to the locker room after the match was over.

Brazil's Neymar greets the supporters

Neymar, seeking his first major title with Brazil, was forced out of the 2014 World Cup after hurting his back in the quarterfinals against Colombia. He didn’t play in the 2019 Copa America because of another right ankle injury.

Alex Telles and Gabriel Jesus injured their right knees in the 1-0 loss to Cameroon on Friday, when Brazil coach Tite used a reserve squad as the five-time champions had already reached the round of 16.

Alex Telles made his debut in Brazil’s second game, against Switzerland, after regular starter Alex Sandro got injured. Gabriel Jesus came off the bench in the first two matches.

Brazil's Alex Telles is injured during the World Cup group G soccer match between Cameroon and Brazil, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar | AP

It wasn't yet clear if the players would remain with the squad in Qatar despite not being able to play.

Right-back Danilo, who also missed Brazil’s last two matches because of an ankle injury, was expected to train normally with the rest of the group Saturday. He was expected to be available for the match against South Korea.

Brazil was eliminated by Belgium in the quarterfinals in Russia. The team is trying to win its first World Cup title in two decades.

