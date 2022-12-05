Home Sport Football FIFA World Cup

Sterling to return home from World Cup after armed break-in: Reports

The English Football Association confirmed the Chelsea forward was left out of Sunday's 3-0 win over Senegal to deal with "a family matter".

Published: 05th December 2022 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2022 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Raheem Sterling.

England's Raheem Sterling. (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Raheem Sterling will return home from England's World Cup camp in Qatar with doubts over whether he will return in time for Saturday's quarter-final against France.

The English Football Association confirmed the Chelsea forward was left out of Sunday's 3-0 win over Senegal to deal with "a family matter".

According to reports in the British media, Sterling's home was broken into by armed intruders while his family were in the property on Saturday night.

"At the moment clearly the priority is for him to be with his family. We're going to support that and leave him to have as much time as he needs," said England manager Gareth Southgate.

"At the moment it's a situation he needs time with his family to deal with and I don't want to put him under any pressure with that.

"Sometimes football isn't the most important thing and family should come first."

Sterling has been a key player for England during Southgate's six years in charge.

ALSO READ | England subdue Senegal to book France clash in World Cup quarters

The 27-year-old has 20 goals in 81 caps for his country, including one at the 2022 World Cup in a 6-2 victory over Iran.

However, Sterling may have already been squeezed out of Southgate's starting line-up for the last eight even if he does return to Qatar by the fine form of Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden.

Saka and Rashford have each scored three times in the tournament, while Foden provided two assists in the routine win over Senegal.

"It didn't impact the team selection," Southgate said. "I spent a lot of time with Raheem this morning.

"We are obviously mindful of him being allowed space and his privacy respected. He's heading home to England.

"It's not ideal for the group ahead of a big game but it pales into insignificance. The individual is more important than the group in that situation."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup quater-finals Raheem Sterling Qatar
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp