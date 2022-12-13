Home Sport Football FIFA World Cup

FIFA World Cup: All for the love of Messi!

He points out that on other occasions, he places the posters of the films so that commuters and passersby get to know the films exhibited in the theatre.

Published: 13th December 2022 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

Saju Johny, owner of Kavitha theatre, in front of Argentinian football player Lionel Messi’s hoarding at the theatre complex at MG Road in Kochi | A Sanesh

Saju Johny, owner of Kavitha theatre, in front of Argentinian football player Lionel Messi’s hoarding at the theatre complex at MG Road in Kochi | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: What if you are a cinema theatre owner in a city like Kochi and you have a large vacant billboard space in front of your film hall? The answer is very obvious, either you put up the posters of the films being exhibited or rent out the space to outside agencies for placing billboards, to earn an additional income.

Saju Johney, the owner of Kavitha Theatre in Kochi, has done neither, for the last month or so. Instead, he has put up a giant poster of Messi in the space. “The 800-sq ft poster of Messi is my tribute to the great player that he is. His team has reached the semi-finals of the World Cup, but my effort will truly bear fruit when Argentina and Messi lift the cup,” says Johney.

He points out that on other occasions, he places the posters of the films so that commuters and passersby get to know the films exhibited in the theatre. “I’m otherwise not interested in generating income by renting out the space,” he clarifies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FIFA World Cup
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army prevented Chinese attempts to change status in Arunachal's Yangtse area: Rajnath in LS
: Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria was arrested on Tuesday morning for his controversial remarks. (Photo | ANI)
MP Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested for `kill Modi' remark
Image for representationl purpose only. (File Photo)
INTERVIEW| 'India needs a dedicated cyber security law'
CBI produces Jahangir Sheikh before Rampurhat Sub-Divisional court in connection with the 'March 21 massacre case' at Bogtui village, in Birbhum. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal: Birbhum killing prime suspect found dead in CBI custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp