FIFA World Cup: All for the love of Messi!

By Express News Service

KOCHI: What if you are a cinema theatre owner in a city like Kochi and you have a large vacant billboard space in front of your film hall? The answer is very obvious, either you put up the posters of the films being exhibited or rent out the space to outside agencies for placing billboards, to earn an additional income.

Saju Johney, the owner of Kavitha Theatre in Kochi, has done neither, for the last month or so. Instead, he has put up a giant poster of Messi in the space. “The 800-sq ft poster of Messi is my tribute to the great player that he is. His team has reached the semi-finals of the World Cup, but my effort will truly bear fruit when Argentina and Messi lift the cup,” says Johney.

He points out that on other occasions, he places the posters of the films so that commuters and passersby get to know the films exhibited in the theatre. “I’m otherwise not interested in generating income by renting out the space,” he clarifies.

