Lionel Messi says final will be his last World Cup game for Argentina

By Online Desk

Argentine great Lionel Messi has confirmed that Sunday's final in Qatar when La Albiceleste takes on either France or Morocco will be his last World Cup game .

"I am very happy for finishing my journey in World Cups in a final, to play the last game in a final. That is really very gratifying," the 35-year-old told Argentine media outlet Diario Deportivo Ole.

"Everything I lived in this World Cup has been emotional, seeing how much it has been enjoyed in Argentina," he said. "There are a lot of years from this year to the next one (World Cup). I don't think I will be able to do that. To finish this way is brilliant."

Messi opened the score with a penalty and rolled back the years with a dazzling run to set up Argentina's third goal in his side's 3-0 drubbing of Croatia in the first semi-final of the World Cup on Tuesday.

This will be Messi's second World Cup Final after Argentina lost to Germany in the 2014 final in Brazil.

ALSO READ | Messi has chance to match Maradona in World Cup final

Messi, who is playing his fifth World Cup, gets a last chance to win football's greatest prize and the one trophy which has eluded him so far.

The Argentine star is arguably football's most decorated player having won the Ballon d'Or, a trophy awarded to the world's best player, a record seven times and has also bagged the Best FIFA Men's Player award following its reincarnation in 2016.

Messi's other major honours include four UEFA Champions League titles and 11 top-flight titles at the club football level, the 2021 Copa America trophy and the 2008 Olympic Gold with Argentina.

Messi, having scored five goals and three assists for the La Albiceleste in Qatar, will have the chance to win the golden boot for the first time when he appears for a record 172nd time on Sunday.

He is also Argentina's top scored in the competition, netting 11 times, and won the Golden ball, the award for the tournament's best player, in 2014.



Argentine great Lionel Messi has confirmed that Sunday's final in Qatar when La Albiceleste takes on either France or Morocco will be his last World Cup game . "I am very happy for finishing my journey in World Cups in a final, to play the last game in a final. That is really very gratifying," the 35-year-old told Argentine media outlet Diario Deportivo Ole. "Everything I lived in this World Cup has been emotional, seeing how much it has been enjoyed in Argentina," he said. "There are a lot of years from this year to the next one (World Cup). I don't think I will be able to do that. To finish this way is brilliant." Messi opened the score with a penalty and rolled back the years with a dazzling run to set up Argentina's third goal in his side's 3-0 drubbing of Croatia in the first semi-final of the World Cup on Tuesday. This will be Messi's second World Cup Final after Argentina lost to Germany in the 2014 final in Brazil. ALSO READ | Messi has chance to match Maradona in World Cup final Messi, who is playing his fifth World Cup, gets a last chance to win football's greatest prize and the one trophy which has eluded him so far. The Argentine star is arguably football's most decorated player having won the Ballon d'Or, a trophy awarded to the world's best player, a record seven times and has also bagged the Best FIFA Men's Player award following its reincarnation in 2016. Messi's other major honours include four UEFA Champions League titles and 11 top-flight titles at the club football level, the 2021 Copa America trophy and the 2008 Olympic Gold with Argentina. Messi, having scored five goals and three assists for the La Albiceleste in Qatar, will have the chance to win the golden boot for the first time when he appears for a record 172nd time on Sunday. He is also Argentina's top scored in the competition, netting 11 times, and won the Golden ball, the award for the tournament's best player, in 2014.