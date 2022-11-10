With 30-feet tall Ronaldo on their side, football enthusiasts in Kodagu demand ground and more

Prajna G R By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: The FIFA World Cup fever is spreading fast across Kodagu even as a magnificent cutout of footballer Christiano Ronaldo has popped up at Suntikoppa in the district. Several youngsters from the district have also signed up for voluntary work in Qatar.

However, the sports enthusiasts in the district lamented the lack of facilities and put forth their demand for a well-equipped ground.

The Ronaldo cutout is 30-feet tall and welcomes all visitors to Suntikoppa. The effigy has been raised to express the passion for the sport.

"All football fans in Gaddehalla of Suntikoppa of Christiano Ronaldo contributed for the effigy and we have spent Rs 25,000 on the same," shared Sahid Abbas, a member of Amity United Football Club of Gaddehalla.

“The district has very good football players who have participated in several state and national championships. Our club also hosts Football Fives floodlight championships annually to promote the game and support the players. However, there is an absolute lack of facility for the sport in the district,” he added.

Ismail Kandakere, a native of the district, is an avid footballer and holds the certificate of a referee from the Karnataka State Football Association. However, he too mentioned the lack of encouragement and support for the sport.

“The district has 22 clubs registered under the Kodagu Football Association, which is under the aegis of the Karnataka Football Association. But ironically, the district does not have a single football ground,” he said.

Kandakere further explained the need for an establishment of a training facility and a football academy in the district. “But the priority requirement is a well-equipped ground,” he added.

He also said that he learnt the game on his own by studying the FIFA rulebook.

“There are many talented players in the district who have the ability to become national players. But not everyone can spend money to train themselves outside. An establishment of ground and a training centre will help support hundreds of football enthusiasts in the district,” he said.

