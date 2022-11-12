Countdown to FIFA World Cup 2022: A brief look at Groups A and B

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

With the World Cup set to begin in Qatar next Sunday, the paper begins its countdown of the quadrennial bash. Here's a brief look at Groups A and B.

Group A

Ecuador

Best World Cup performance: Last 16 in 2006

Other notable performances: Fourth place at the Copa America in 1959 and 1993

FIFA ranking: 44th

How they qualified: Ecuador finished fourth in the single South American qualifying group to take the final automatic qualifying spot.

Key player: Enner Valencia, who this month turns 33, is Ecuador's captain and all-time top scorer with 35 goals. He is also a veteran of previous major tournaments, notably scoring all three of his country's goals at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and appearing at four different editions of the Copa America. 'Superman' initially made his name at Emelec but later spent three years in the Premier League, first with West Ham United and then at Everton.

Senegal

Best World Cup performance: Quarter-finalists in 2002

Other honours: African champions in 2022

FIFA ranking: 18

How they qualified: beat Egypt in a play-off

Key player: Captain Kalidou Koulibaly was born in France, but opted to represent the country where his parents were born. The 31-year-old centre-back played for French and Belgian outfits before beginning an eight-year stay with Napoli in 2014. He moved to Chelsea this year and teamed up with Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. Koulibaly has been critical of African teams at the World Cup, saying they set their goals too low.

Netherlands

Best World Cup performance: Runners-up in 1974, 1978, 2010

Other honours: European champions in 1988

FIFA ranking: 8

How they qualified: Finished first in European qualifying Group G

Key player: Frenkie de Jong burst onto the scene in the 2018-19 season as part of another talented young Ajax team that was seconds from reaching that year's Champions League final. His eye-catching performances earned him a move to Barcelona as the Spanish giants fought off a host of Europe's top clubs for his signature. De Jong's creativity and versatility have turned him into an indispensable part of a resurgent Dutch side.

Qatar

Best World Cup performance: Debut

Other honours: Asian Cup winners 2019

FIFA ranking: 50th

How they qualified: Automatic qualification as hosts

Key player: Qatar are counting on Akram Afif for the goals needed to get the victories required in the group. Afif, who will be 26 two days before the November 20 start of the World Cup, was born in Doha to a Tanzanian footballer father and Yemeni mother. He played for the Qatari-owned Eupen team in Belgium as well as Sporting Gijon in Spain before joining Al-Sadd, who were Qatari champions in 2021 and 2022.



Group B

England

Best World Cup performance: Winners in 1966

FIFA ranking: Fifth

How they qualified: England finished first in European qualifying Group I

Key player: Harry Kane could become England's all-time leading scorer at the World Cup after reaching 51 goals for the Three Lions -- just two behind record holder Wayne Rooney. The Tottenham Hotspur star has never won a major trophy with club or country but his predatory instincts make him one of the world's top strikers. Keeping Kane fit and firing will be Southgate's top priority in Qatar.



Iran

Best World Cup performance: First round in five previous appearances

Other honours: Asian Cup winners in 1968, 1972, 1976

FIFA ranking: 20

How they qualified: Iran topped Asian Group A in third round

Key player: The passion of Bayer Leverkusen forward Sardar Azmoun for goals is matched only by his love of horses. When he is not scoring for club or country, the 27-year-old is involved in his horse racing and breeding complex in the northern town where he was born. Often called the Messi of Iran, he averages two goals from every three appearances for the national team. Azmoun played for three Russian clubs before moving to Germany this year and is renowned for his acceleration, innovation and aerial power. Some Iranians have given Azmoun the ultimate compliment -- comparing him to the legendary Ali Daei.



USA

Best World Cup performance: Third place in 1930

Other honours: CONCACAF Championship/Gold Cup winners in 1991, 2002, 2005, 2007, 2013, 2017, 2021; CONCACAF Nations League winners in 2019-20

FIFA ranking: 16th

How they qualified: The United States finished third in the CONCACAF zone final qualifying standings, behind Canada and Mexico

Key player: If the US upset the odds and progress beyond the group stage in Qatar, the chances are that Christian Pulisic will have had a lot to do with it. The 24-year-old Chelsea star has consistently been the Americans' most important player in recent years, one of the few individuals capable of producing game-changing moments on the biggest stage. The man known as "Captain America" was a crucial contributor during the US qualification campaign, which included a hat-trick against Panama in March.

Wales

Best World Cup performance: Quarter-finals in 1958

Other notable performances: European Championship semi-finalists in 2016

FIFA ranking: 19th

How they qualified: Beat Ukraine 1-0 in playoff final

Key player: Gareth Bale has the crowning glory he craved on an impressive CV for club and country by finally making it to the World Cup. Now playing his club football in MLS with LAFC, Bale remains the talisman for his nation. The five-time Champions League winner followed up scoring twice in a 2-1 win over Austria in the playoff semi-finals with the only goal against Ukraine to send Wales to Qatar. At 33, there are rumours the former Real Madrid forward may even bow out from international football after the tournament.

With the World Cup set to begin in Qatar next Sunday, the paper begins its countdown of the quadrennial bash. Here's a brief look at Groups A and B. Group A Ecuador Best World Cup performance: Last 16 in 2006 Other notable performances: Fourth place at the Copa America in 1959 and 1993 FIFA ranking: 44th How they qualified: Ecuador finished fourth in the single South American qualifying group to take the final automatic qualifying spot. Key player: Enner Valencia, who this month turns 33, is Ecuador's captain and all-time top scorer with 35 goals. He is also a veteran of previous major tournaments, notably scoring all three of his country's goals at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and appearing at four different editions of the Copa America. 'Superman' initially made his name at Emelec but later spent three years in the Premier League, first with West Ham United and then at Everton. Senegal Best World Cup performance: Quarter-finalists in 2002 Other honours: African champions in 2022 FIFA ranking: 18 How they qualified: beat Egypt in a play-off Key player: Captain Kalidou Koulibaly was born in France, but opted to represent the country where his parents were born. The 31-year-old centre-back played for French and Belgian outfits before beginning an eight-year stay with Napoli in 2014. He moved to Chelsea this year and teamed up with Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. Koulibaly has been critical of African teams at the World Cup, saying they set their goals too low. Netherlands Best World Cup performance: Runners-up in 1974, 1978, 2010 Other honours: European champions in 1988 FIFA ranking: 8 How they qualified: Finished first in European qualifying Group G Key player: Frenkie de Jong burst onto the scene in the 2018-19 season as part of another talented young Ajax team that was seconds from reaching that year's Champions League final. His eye-catching performances earned him a move to Barcelona as the Spanish giants fought off a host of Europe's top clubs for his signature. De Jong's creativity and versatility have turned him into an indispensable part of a resurgent Dutch side. Qatar Best World Cup performance: Debut Other honours: Asian Cup winners 2019 FIFA ranking: 50th How they qualified: Automatic qualification as hosts Key player: Qatar are counting on Akram Afif for the goals needed to get the victories required in the group. Afif, who will be 26 two days before the November 20 start of the World Cup, was born in Doha to a Tanzanian footballer father and Yemeni mother. He played for the Qatari-owned Eupen team in Belgium as well as Sporting Gijon in Spain before joining Al-Sadd, who were Qatari champions in 2021 and 2022. Group B England Best World Cup performance: Winners in 1966 FIFA ranking: Fifth How they qualified: England finished first in European qualifying Group I Key player: Harry Kane could become England's all-time leading scorer at the World Cup after reaching 51 goals for the Three Lions -- just two behind record holder Wayne Rooney. The Tottenham Hotspur star has never won a major trophy with club or country but his predatory instincts make him one of the world's top strikers. Keeping Kane fit and firing will be Southgate's top priority in Qatar. Iran Best World Cup performance: First round in five previous appearances Other honours: Asian Cup winners in 1968, 1972, 1976 FIFA ranking: 20 How they qualified: Iran topped Asian Group A in third round Key player: The passion of Bayer Leverkusen forward Sardar Azmoun for goals is matched only by his love of horses. When he is not scoring for club or country, the 27-year-old is involved in his horse racing and breeding complex in the northern town where he was born. Often called the Messi of Iran, he averages two goals from every three appearances for the national team. Azmoun played for three Russian clubs before moving to Germany this year and is renowned for his acceleration, innovation and aerial power. Some Iranians have given Azmoun the ultimate compliment -- comparing him to the legendary Ali Daei. USA Best World Cup performance: Third place in 1930 Other honours: CONCACAF Championship/Gold Cup winners in 1991, 2002, 2005, 2007, 2013, 2017, 2021; CONCACAF Nations League winners in 2019-20 FIFA ranking: 16th How they qualified: The United States finished third in the CONCACAF zone final qualifying standings, behind Canada and Mexico Key player: If the US upset the odds and progress beyond the group stage in Qatar, the chances are that Christian Pulisic will have had a lot to do with it. The 24-year-old Chelsea star has consistently been the Americans' most important player in recent years, one of the few individuals capable of producing game-changing moments on the biggest stage. The man known as "Captain America" was a crucial contributor during the US qualification campaign, which included a hat-trick against Panama in March. Wales Best World Cup performance: Quarter-finals in 1958 Other notable performances: European Championship semi-finalists in 2016 FIFA ranking: 19th How they qualified: Beat Ukraine 1-0 in playoff final Key player: Gareth Bale has the crowning glory he craved on an impressive CV for club and country by finally making it to the World Cup. Now playing his club football in MLS with LAFC, Bale remains the talisman for his nation. The five-time Champions League winner followed up scoring twice in a 2-1 win over Austria in the playoff semi-finals with the only goal against Ukraine to send Wales to Qatar. At 33, there are rumours the former Real Madrid forward may even bow out from international football after the tournament.