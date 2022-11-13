Home Sport Football FIFA World Cup

Mbappe on target for five-goal PSG before World Cup

The tournament starts with a match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador on November 20.

Published: 13th November 2022 11:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2022 11:36 PM   |  A+A-

Paris Saint-Germain's Mbappe

In this file image, PSG's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the French League One soccer match between PSG and Nice in Paris. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

Kylian Mbappe scored and came through unscathed along with fellow Paris Saint-Germain stars Lionel Messi and Neymar in their final match before the World Cup, a 5-0 Ligue 1 rout of Auxerre on Sunday.

PSG coach Christophe Galtier opted not to rest the attacking trio against the Burgundy side as the champions sought to extend their lead at the top of the table before the break for the tournament in Qatar.

And Mbappe scored the opener after 11 minutes in Paris for his 12th league goal this season after good work by Messi, Moroccan Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes.

Carlos Soler nodded in the second after 51 minutes and then set up Hakimi for the third six minutes later. Renato Sanches and Hugo Ekitike added two more in the final ten minutes.  

The Parisians move five points ahead of Lens, who won 2-1 at home against Clermont on Saturday, with Rennes a further five points adrift in third.

For their final match before the World Cup, the MNM trio — Messi, Neymar, Mbappe — took to the pitch but did not really sparkle in a game played without great intensity.

The apathy of the magic trio did not, however, prevent the champions giving a demonstration of their goal-scoring prowess before a big break until their next Ligue 1 match on December 28 against Strasbourg. 

Mbappe’s early goal following a beautiful cross from Messi relayed by Mendes, seem to anaesthetize the Parisian forwards.

No question of taking the slightest risk for the World Cup players in a tournament which could be the final one for veterans Messi and Neymar. 

Kimpembe return
If Messi made an effort and even found the post with a curled shot from the left after 66 minutes, Neymar measured his pace, collapsing at the slightest contact and playing in slow motion, without any intensity, far from flamboyance of his first part of the season. 

Before Paris pulled ahead in the second half, Auxerre proved dangerous on front of Gianluigi Donnarumma’s goal with attempts by Mbaye Niang (16) and Lassine Sinayoko (21) to get the equaliser for the side who sit 15th in Ligue 1.

Galtier gave some playing time to French defender Presnel Kimpembe, who came on for the final quarter of an hour having spent a month out with an Achilles tendon injury.

It was good news for the France team and Didier Deschamps nine days before the Blues open their World Cup defence against Australia on November 22. 

His arrival coincided with the exits of Messi and Neymar after 74 minutes, not unhappy for once to leave the field prematurely. 

Messi, who tasted glory in the Copa America last year, will be hoping to fire Argentina to World Cup glory for the first time since 1986.

Mbappe will be one of the key players for defending champions France in Qatar and Neymar will spearhead Brazil’s push for a sixth World Cup crown.

The tournament starts with a match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador on November 20


 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FIFA world cup Qatar Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint-Germain
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp