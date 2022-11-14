FIFA World Cup 2022: 'The team weighs much more than a single player,' says Spanish midfielder Pedri

By Online Desk

With the FIFA World Cup 2022 set to get underway in a few days, Spain named their squad for the tournament recently. And a total of seven Barcelona players made the cut with as many as five of them set to participate in their first-ever World Cup.

The 26-man squad was announced by Spain's national team head coach Luis Enrique.

The seven Barca stars named in the squad are Eric García, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Gavi, Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati

Meanwhile, Pedri, in a candid interview with Marca, Spain's sports newspaper, said that the team weighs much more than a single player.

In the interview, re-published in Barca Universal, FC Barcelona website, the Spanish midfielder called upon the fans to be calm.

His message to the fans is, "We are going to work hard on the field, we are going to be a group and we are going to defend this shirt with everything. They should be calm and everything will be fine.”

On whether the World Cup star on the Spain shirt is a burden to him, he said that the star does not weigh so much, at least for him.

"It’s a nice memory and hopefully, we can put another star so that the shirt weighs more for future generations.”

On being compared to Andres Iniesta, he replied, “In the world of football there are always comparisons and every time a new player comes out they try to compare him, but I have to make my career. Iniesta is an incredible player and I pay attention to him in many things, but I know that I have to be Pedri."

On his interactions with Iniesta, Pedri said that he never had the opportunity to meet the star midfielder, but he has spoken to him several times.

"When I had the injuries he wrote to me to tell me to be calm and that I recover well," Pedri said.

Pedri said that Spain is in a 'complicated group' in the World Cup. It is a difficult group. Everything is very even. Look at France, who won the World Cup and Nations League and then lately..."

On Spain’s group: “It is a complicated group. Now all the teams are very well prepared and it is a difficult group. Everything is very even. Look at France, who won the World Cup and Nations League and then lately…”

Group E has Spain, Costa Rica, Germany and Japan.

Pedri was not ready to predict whether or not Spain will win the World Cup. However, he said that "We have a good team and we have to go for it.”

On who he thinks are favourites, he quipped, “Brazil and Argentina are two spectacular teams…”

