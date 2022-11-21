FIFA 2022: Qatar opens to World

By Express News Service

The grandest sporting carnival on the planet kicks off in Doha; hosts lose to Ecuador in the inaugural match.

Contenders in action:

Euro big guns England and Netherlands will be in action on Monday along with African champs Senegal. Talking points ahead of Monday’s FIFA World Cup matches...

With American actor Morgan Freeman’s dulcet voice and an Arabian theme with camels, the opening ceremony began with a promise of “everyone is welcome”

No leaders of major Western countries were seen at the ceremony

The presence of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi shows how far Qatar has come since the boycott that saw its sole land border and air routes cut off for years as part of a political dispute

Enner scores two in group-A clash

Qatar became the first World Cup hosts in history to lose their opening game of the tournament on Sunday, crashing to a 2-0 defeat to Ecuador as the World Cup kicked off. Two first-half goals from veteran striker Enner Valencia sealed a deserved Group A victory for Ecuador as Qatar’s first-ever World Cup finals match ended in disappointment

Can England go one step further?

There’s no dearth of talent in the England squad and the hopes are high this time. In last year’s Euros, they reached their first major final in 55 years. They will be hoping that Harry Kane & Co can do a repeat of 1966. With France, Brazil & Argentina in the mix, that will be a difficult task but it will be unwise to rule them out

Group B: England vs Iran | 6.30 pm; USA vs Wales (Tue, 12:30 am).

Mane big miss for Senegal

Sadio Mane is a household in his country. A leader by definition, he was instrumental in the team’s success. In his absence, the team will be hoping youngsters like Krepin Diatta will step up. They will be tested from the word go as they face Netherlands.

Group A: Senegal vs Netherlands (9:30 pm).

Gaal’s gallant fight

Louis van Gaal has had a very traumatic year. In April, after his team the Netherlands, qualified for the World Cup, he revealed that he was suffering from an aggressive form of prostate cancer and that he had had chemotherapy sessions. But here at the World Cup, he wants to produce one last grand hurray before he fades from view in a sport that offers little time for reflection and emotion. Samindra Kunti, who has followed Dutch soccer closely, gives us a peek into the coach and his mission from Doha...

