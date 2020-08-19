STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football Indian Super League

I-League side Gokulam Kerala FC appoint Vincenzo Annese as new head coach

Under Varela, Gokulam managed to win the Durand Cup, but had an underwhelming campaign in the I-League, which led to the two parting ways at the end of the season. 

Published: 19th August 2020 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

Vincenzo Alberto Annese was also the coach of the Armenian under-19 national team.

Vincenzo Alberto Annese was also the coach of the Armenian under-19 national team. (PHOTO | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: I-league side Gokulam Kerala FC have announced the appointment of Vincenzo Alberto Annese as their new head coach for the upcoming I-League season. And it was no mere announcement. On social media, Annese was unveiled as the 'Chosen One'.
 
The 35-year-old Italian left his position as the coach of the Belize national team to replace Fernando Santiago Varela for the Malabarians.   

Under Varela, Gokulam managed to win the Durand Cup, but had an underwhelming campaign in the I-League, which led to the two parting ways at the end of the season. 

The club has now decided to place their faith in Annese, who has previously coached clubs in Italy, Ghana, Indonesia, Latvia and Palestine. He was also the coach of the Armenian under-19 national team.

"I am delighted to be part of the GKFC family. My aim is to make the fans happy and make them dream big. I have already seen how GKFC have played last season and I believe the squad can achieve a lot," said Vincenzo.

Before turning to coaching, the UEFA Pro License holder also had a five-year stint as a professional football player. He started his career at the then Serie A club Venezia FC and also played for three other Italian clubs. 

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Despite Rs 218 crore loss, Dream 11 reality satisfactory for BCCI

Foray into coaching

In 2010, Annese landed his first job as a manager at the Italy Serie C (third division) club AS Andria Bat Young.

After a three-year coaching period at the club, he moved to the Latvian first division club Saldus FK in 2014. Later, he joined Estonia Premier League club Paide Linnameeskond as an assistant coach.

In 2015, he went onto manage the Armenia Under-19 national team before moving to the Ghana Premier League club Bechem United FC. At Bechem United, he helped the club qualify for the Confederation of African Football club competition for the first time.

After his stint in Africa, he moved to Palestine, where he coached Al Ahli club and helped them to finish runners-up in West Bank Super Cup. The club was also runners-up in the Palestine Premier League that year.

He then had a brief stint at the Indonesian club PSIS Semarang and Kosova Premier League club Liria KF before managing the Belize national team last season. He also has experience working as a mentor coach in China.

"The coach brings considerable international experience to the club. He is young and has already accomplished several achievements. He is the most experienced coach we had so far. We believe that he would be able to bring more trophies and glory to Kerala," said Gokulam Gopalan, the chairman of Gokulam Kerala FC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Indian Super League news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gokulam Kerala FC Vincenzo Alberto Annese I-league
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp