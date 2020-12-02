STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
FC Goa winger Redeem Tlang gets additional one game suspension for dangerous foul

Issuing a verdict on the player's reply to the show-cause notice, the AIFF body found Tlang guilty of intentionally aiming to hurt and injure the opponent.

Published: 02nd December 2020 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

FC Goa winger Redeem Tlang

FC Goa winger Redeem Tlang (Photo | FC Goa Twitter)

By PTI

MARGAO: All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee on Wednesday handed an additional one-game suspension to FC Goa's Redeem Tlang for a dangerous foul during an Indian Super League match against Mumbai City FC.

Tlang, who served a one match ban for his direct red card offence -- a high boot on Mumbai's Hernan Santana -- in the match on November 25, was issued a show-cause notice by the AIFF last week.

Issuing a verdict on the player's reply to the show-cause notice, the AIFF body found Tlang guilty of intentionally aiming to hurt and injure the opponent.

"While the player has apologised in his reply, such intent was completely missing when the opponent player was in pain, according to the Committee," the ISL said in a statement.

"The Committee concluded that the player committed serious misconduct, thus, imposing a suspension of an additional game, as per the AIFF Disciplinary Code," it added.

Tlang, who served a one-match ban on November 30 for his offence, will remain ineligible to feature in FC Goa's next game against Kerala Blasters FC on Sunday.

