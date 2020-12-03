STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ISL: Attacking woes for rivals as Chennaiyin take on Bengaluru in Southern Derby

Both teams, coming on the back of 0-0 draws, will look forward to an improved performance in the final third at the GMC Athletic Stadium

Chennaiyin FC drew with Bengaluru FC in Chennai on Sunday

Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC players tackle to get possession of the ball during an ISL match last season (File Photo| EPS/D sampathkumar)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chennaiyin FC have two goals to show for their attacking prowess in the ISL so far. This figure could have easily been doubled, had their players been more clinical. Friday’s opponents Bengaluru FC have also not been impressive with their final ball, a point of concern. Both teams, coming on the back of 0-0 draws, will look forward to an improved performance in the final third at the GMC Athletic Stadium.

The creativity to make that telling pass has been absent for Bengaluru, who have not started with midfielder Dimas Delgado in both the games. It remains to be seen if he starts against their arch-rivals. Bengaluru’s build-up has not been up to the mark and chances have been hard to come by. Even the likes of Sunil Chhetri, Kristian Opseth and Cleiton Silva have not been close to their best.

Bengaluru, whose defensive structure has been sound, need a better attacking display. "The opposition is not creating many chances against us. We also know that we have to improve on the other end of the pitch, the way we arrive in the other box. The players know about it,” said Bengaluru head coach Carles Cuadrat.

“The problem is we are not winning many duels in the attack, and lacking the last pass, which can create real good chances. We are working on that. The team has shown consistency, they know how we play, but we are not yet in our best form to make it count."

Even if they fail to score via open play against Chennaiyin, Cuadrat’s men will look for an alternate route to goal — set pieces, which is one of their strengths. They have tall figures, including Erik Paartalu and Juanan, who are a threat in the air from corners and long throw-ins. In fact, they are a creative unit when it comes to set-pieces and the Marina Machans are aware of it, after having seen them in the last couple of games.

“They create from set-pieces and long throw-ins. We have to be prepared for that. I am also looking at the strong points of my team. We have to be on target. We have to try to score from whatever chances we get. Generally, we are organised and prepared. We will try to avoid making mistakes, but use their mistakes to score goals,” said Chennaiyin coach Csaba Laszlo, who is hoping that his tactics work against the Blues.

When it comes to goals, Chennaiyin will look for a quality shift from their influential midfielder Anirudh Thapa. Besides him, they will also need the services of Lallianzuala Chhangte. Strikers like Esmael Goncalves and Jakub Sylvestr will have a major role to play in the southern derby. It is going to be a tough contest when these set of players come up against a strong Bengaluru defence. With their head-to-head meetings being three wins apiece and one draw, one can expect another close clash.

