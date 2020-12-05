STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ISL 2020: Bengaluru prevail in feisty encounter with Chennaiyin FC

A total of 30 fouls were committed with two Blues players shown yellow cards while Marina Machans had three bookings.

Published: 05th December 2020 01:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2020 01:30 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru FC skipper Sunil Chhetri converted a crucial penalty shot to give his team the lead against Chennaiyin FC. (Photo| ISL media)

By Ashim Suman
Express News Service

BENGALURU: When one talks about derby, it is always a feisty encounter with players charged up from the first minute. That was on full view in the ISL southern derby, where Bengaluru FC defeated Chennaiyin FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Friday to claim bragging rights. Sunil Chhetri’s second-half penalty proved to be the difference between the two sides as BFC secured their first win of the season.

There were instances when the match got heated with players making some rash challenges. A total of 30 fouls were committed with two Blues players shown yellow cards while Marina Machans had three bookings.

There was an element of hunger in both the camps from the first whistle. The high octane and the physical start to the game proved costly for Chennaiyin as their influential midfielder, Anirudh Thapa could not continue after being on the receiving end of a foul in the 15th minute.

His absence was seriously felt in the centre of the park, especially in the offensive scheme of things. Chennaiyin did pose some serious questions via counter-attack when Bengaluru committed men forward, but did not have anything to show for their efforts. Though Bengaluru dominated possession in the first half, they hardly created chances from open play. Their best chance came via a set-piece, where an unmarked Rahul Bheke headed the ball wide of target around the half-hour mark. A few minutes later, Juan Fernandez also got a half-chance, but his header was straight to goalkeeper Vishal Kaith.

The intensity of the game did not stop in the second half, which started with three yellow cards in the first eight minutes. However, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, who had replaced Thapa, brought down Cleiton Silva inside the box, resulting in a penalty, which was slotted home by skipper Chhetri in the 56th minute. Four minutes later, Dimas Delgado, who started his first game for Bengaluru this season, almost doubled the lead with a powerful shot. But, his effort was saved by a diving Kaith to keep his team’s hope alive.

Trailing 0-1, Chennaiyin committed more men forward in search of an equaliser. They did threaten to score and Bengaluru were also put on the backfoot, but it also meant that there was room for a quick counter and the Blues came close to put the game to bed.

With Carles Cuadrat realising the need to safeguard that one-goal cushion, he removed Silva and brought in a defender Francisco Gonzalez. One has to applaud the consistent Bengaluru defence alongside goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. The latter made some important saves to preserve the three points. 

