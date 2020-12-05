Kerala Blasters and FC Goa look to break winless run as they cross paths in ISL

Martin Joseph By

KOCHI: Kerala Blasters and FC Goa came into the season on the back of huge expectations but have failed to register a victory after three rounds.

With just two points each, both teams have failed to live up to the pre-season hype and are struggling to get results while staying true to their philosophy of possession based football.

On Sunday, these two sides with a similar style of play will go head to head as they look to outsmart each other.

Kerala Blasters coach Kibu Vicuna admitted in the pre-match press conference that both teams are similar in their approach to the game.

"There are more similarities with Goa than with other teams because of the style of play. They are going to play their cards, we are going to play ours," said Vicuna.

What's concerning though is that Blasters have failed to convert all their attractive football into results as they languish ninth in the table.

However, Vicuna is not ready to hit the panic button yet.

"In football, you decide after the season, not after three matches. I am sure our team is going to improve. We need to train well. We have our own style. We will try to play the ball. In the beginning, both teams are going to go for the points," added the 49-year-old.

The yellow brigade will be without the services of their influential midfielder Sergio Cidoncha who is expected to have a lengthy spell on the sidelines after picking up an injury in the previous game. In a team lacking in creativity, Cidoncha's absence will be a further blow and a lot of that creative burden will now fall on Sahal Abdul Samad who is yet to live up to his potential after bursting onto the scene two seasons back.

FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando is looking to take the game to the Blasters and want to be the protagonists in the game.

The Spaniard said that he is accustomed to handling pressure as the team is struggling to get results and wants to improve the team.

"I think it's very important to control the game against (Blasters). When you watch Kerala, they have quality players and are totally different from NorthEast. We have been dominating all the games and we had control of the games but we couldn't win. For me, it was a good start to the season because I scored three goals in the last three games. But the most important (thing) is to win. So I think it's going to be a key match for winning and raising our confidence," said Ferrando.

The Gaurs will be without their midfielder Alberto Noguera and the focus will once again be on Indian international Brandon Fernandes and forward Igor Angulo who have been their best attacking outlet.

With two teams who are not ready to compromise on their philosophies and are unafraid to play attacking football at all costs, It could be a high scoring end-to-end game of football that will be a spectacle for the fans and neutrals.