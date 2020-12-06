ISL 2020: Clash of similar styles on the cards as FC Goa take on Kerala Blasters

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Blasters and FC Goa came into the season on the back of huge expectations but have failed to register a victory after three rounds. With just two points each, both have failed to live up to the pre-season hype. On Sunday, these two sides with a similar style of play will go head to head as they look to outsmart each other. Kerala Blasters coach Kibu Vicuna admitted in the pre-match press conference that both teams are similar in approach.

“There are more similarities with Goa than with other teams because of the style of play. They are going to play their cards, we are going to play ours,” said Vicuna. What’s concerning is that Blasters have failed to convert their attractive football into results as they languish ninth in the table. However, Vicuna is not ready to hit the panic button yet. “In football, you decide after the season, not after three matches. I am sure our team is going to improve.

We need to train well. We have our own style. We will try to play the ball. In the beginning, both teams are going to go for the points,” added the 49-year-old. FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando is looking to take the game to the Blasters and wants to be the protagonists in the game. With two teams not ready to compromise on philosophy and unafraid to play attacking football at all costs, it could be a high-scoring end-to-end game that will be a spectacle for the fans and neutrals.