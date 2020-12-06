STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football Indian Super League

ISL 2020: Clash of similar styles on the cards as FC Goa take on Kerala Blasters

Kerala Blasters and FC Goa came into the season on the back of huge expectations but have failed to register a victory after three rounds.

Published: 06th December 2020 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

KBFC's Nishu Kumar during a training session. (Photo | Twitter @KeralaBlasters)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Blasters and FC Goa came into the season on the back of huge expectations but have failed to register a victory after three rounds. With just two points each, both have failed to live up to the pre-season hype. On Sunday, these two sides with a similar style of play will go head to head as they look to outsmart each other. Kerala Blasters coach Kibu Vicuna admitted in the pre-match press conference that both teams are similar in approach.

“There are more similarities with Goa than with other teams because of the style of play. They are going to play their cards, we are going to play ours,” said Vicuna. What’s concerning is that Blasters have failed to convert their attractive football into results as they languish ninth in the table. However, Vicuna is not ready to hit the panic button yet. “In football, you decide after the season, not after three matches. I am sure our team is going to improve.

We need to train well. We have our own style. We will try to play the ball. In the beginning, both teams are going to go for the points,” added the 49-year-old. FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando is looking to take the game to the Blasters and wants to be the protagonists in the game. With two teams not ready to compromise on philosophy and unafraid to play attacking football at all costs, it could be a high-scoring end-to-end game that will be a spectacle for the fans and neutrals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Blasters Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa FC Goa Kibu Vicuna
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest march against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Will 'anti-farmer' BJP lose its political face in Punjab?
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp