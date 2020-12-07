STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Reality check for Kerala Blasters as FC Goa post first win

This game between Kerala Blasters and FC Goa was billed as a contest between two teams who like playing an attractive-expansive style of football.

Published: 07th December 2020

FC Goa players celebrate a goal during the ISL match against Kerala Blasters at Fatorda Stadium in Goa. (Photo | PTI)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

By the end of 90 minutes on Sunday, it was evident that the Goan side were much better placed to execute those tactics and Kerala Blasters are some way away from implementing them on a football pitch.

The Kerala outfit were cut open by a ruthless FC Goa side as they won 3-1 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. They are winless from four matches so far. The scoreline could have been bigger in favour of Juan Ferrando's men had they been more clinical, but the damage was done as far as Blasters are concerned. They finished the game with 10 men after their captain Costa Nhamoinesu was sent off for two yellow cards. But their problems run deeper.

Blasters coach Kibu Vicuna had said prior to the game that both teams liked to play possession football, but his players couldn't match their rivals and were over-run by the slick passing and incisiveness of FC Goa players.

The writing was on the wall when Jorge Mendoza hit the crossbar from 30 yards out early on. Blasters were also struggling to cope with FC Goa's high pressing and gave the ball away in dangerous areas. Igor Angulo hit the post when the goal was at his mercy after FC Goa had intercepted Kerala's attempt to play out from the back.

Blasters did look effective going forward when FC Goa lost possession as it was an end to end game. The breakthrough came in the 30th minute from a moment of brilliance. Saviour Gama floated in a long ball into the path of Angulo who beat the off-side trap and got in the space between the centre-back pairing of Costa and Bakary Kone to loop the ball over a stranded Albino Gomes.

In the second half, it was a similar storyline as Blasters looked shaky in their attempts to pass out from the back. Goa, on the other hand, were precise and clinical and Jorge Mendoza finished off an intricate passing move to put them in control. It was Brandon Fernandes who set up the goal and he was the kind of player Blasters were missing in the middle.

The absence of influential midfielder Sergio Cidoncha was telling and with Vicuna choosing not to play Sahal Abdul Samad, the team lacked creativity. English forward Gary Hooper cut an isolated figure upfront while Angulo was dragging defenders out and involved in all of Goa's build-up at the other end.

A late rally from Blasters gave them a faint hope as Vicente Gomez scored in the 90th minute, heading in a cross from Nishu Kumar. Hopes of a comeback were quickly stifled after Costa picked up a second yellow card. The night got worse for Blasters after Albino failed to sense the presence of Angulo when he tried to look for one of his forwards and ended up letting the ball run to the Spaniard.

He simply passed the ball into the net to score his fifth of the season to pile more misery on Blasters. Angulo is the top-scorer in the league with five goals and he has shown that he is a more than capable replacement for club icon Ferran Corominas.

