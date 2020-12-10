STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football Indian Super League

Mumbai City FC consolidate top spot with comeback win over Chennaiyin FC

This was Chennaiyin's second straight loss and they are languishing in eighth spot with four points from as many games.

Published: 10th December 2020 01:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 01:15 AM   |  A+A-

Eli Sabia of Chennaiyin FC in action during the ISL match against Mumbai City FC at the GMC Stadium Bambolim in Goa.

Eli Sabia of Chennaiyin FC in action during the ISL match against Mumbai City FC at the GMC Stadium Bambolim in Goa. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Despite throwing the kitchen sink in the dying moments of the game, Chennaiyin FC succumbed to a 1-2 loss at the hands of Mumbai City FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Wednesday.

This was Chennaiyin's second straight loss and they are languishing in eighth spot with four points from as many games.

Mumbai remained on top of the standings with 12 points from five matches. This was their fourth win on the trot and even though it was not one of their strongest displays, they still ended up bagging three points.

Having not scored in their previous two contests, the talk prior to the match was all about whether the two-time champions could finally get on the scoresheet. And the team looked up for the contest right from the start, starting aggressively.

And that start paid dividends in the 40th minute and the goal was all thanks to the electric pace of Lallianzuala Chhangte.

He drove down the right and then gets close to the byline and laid the ball on a plate for Jakub Sylvestr for a simple tap in.

It seemed Chennaiyin would go into half time with a deserved lead but Sergio Lobera's team equalised with practically the last kick of the opening 45 minutes. Hugo Boumous whipped in a dangerous corner and goalkeeper Vishal Kaith came out to punch but missed. The ball fell straight to Hernan Santana who was unmarked and he headed into an empty net.

The second half followed the same template with most of the chances falling Chennaiyin's way. But they were let down by the finishing and by some dubious refereeing decisions.

The biggest of them came in the 70th minute when Ahmed Jahouh hacked down Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev in the box but the referee L Ajitkumar Meitei waved play on. And the telling blow came soon after. 

In the 75th minute, Adam Le Fondre showed his predatory instincts to get on the end of a scrap in the penalty box from a knockdown and made it 2-1.

And despite going down to 10 men following Esmael Goncalves' injury, Chennaiyin went till the last minute in an attempt to salvage something from the game but in the end, it was not to be.

Coach Csaba Laszlo lamented the refereeing errors while praising the fight shown by his boys. "I can't tell you how disappointed I am. The boys did a good job. The referee's decisions did not help and we were denied a couple of clear penalties."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennaiyin FC Mumbai City FC Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL ISL 2020 Indian Super League 2020 Indian Super League
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp