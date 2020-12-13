ISL: Bengaluru FC beat Kerala Blasters in six-goal thriller

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the eve of the Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC match, the latter's head coach Carles Cuadrat spoke about how he was happy with his foreign strikers' performance in his team. He was talking about Cleiton Silva, Kristian Opseth and Deshorn Brown and felt they were improving game by game. But before the two teams met at Fatorda Stadium on Sunday, only Silva had a goal to his name, the other two had not impressed much.

The Bengaluru attackers — Brown did not start — were under pressure to deliver. And they silenced the critics in style with a quality display in their 4-2 win. The likes of Silva and Opseth were always a huge threat in the final third while the former scored his second of the season too. Sunil Chhetri, Erik Paartalu and Dimas Delgado, instrumental in midfield, were the other goal scorers. They showed character to come back from a goal down to clinch three the points. Rahul KP and Jordan Murray scored for Kerala, who endured their third loss of the season. Bengaluru lie on fourth while Kerala are ninth.

Right from the outset, it was a game where the Bengaluru forwards, especially Opseth, shined. He looked sharp in the opposition half, taking on defenders. He was unlucky not to score, but played a huge role in his team's win with an impressive outing.

One area where Kerala came prepared in was in the set-pieces department. Bengaluru are known for scoring from set-pieces, but that also meant a chance for the opposition to hit on the counter. In the first 25 minutes, one witnessed Kerala trying to break quickly. It paid dividends when a poor set-piece resulted in Rahul KP scoring in the 17th minute. However, that lead lasted for just 12 minutes with Silva scoring from inside the box to draw level.

That goal lifted Cuadrat and his men, who looked a constant threat with the likes of Opseth, Silva and Chhetri combining well. The Blues were off the blocks quickly in the second half and were awarded a penalty, which Chettri hit straight to the goalkeeper Albino Gomes. That did not deter the former champions, who managed to score two goals in two minutes via Paartalu and Delgado in the 51st and 53rd minute respectively.

Just when one thought it was all over for Kerala, Murray scored to lift hopes of their team in the 61st minute. Four minutes later, Chhetri made up for that penalty miss with a fine header.