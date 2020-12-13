STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football Indian Super League

ISL: Bengaluru FC beat Kerala Blasters in six-goal thriller

Bengaluru FC walked away with three points after a 4-2 win over Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League (ISL) Season 7 at the Fatorda Stadium, here on Sunday.

Published: 13th December 2020 11:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2020 11:26 PM   |  A+A-

Sunil Chhetri of Bengaluru FC takes the penalty during the 7th season of the Hero Indian Super League. (Photo | PTI)

Sunil Chhetri of Bengaluru FC takes the penalty during the 7th season of the Hero Indian Super League. (Photo | PTI)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the eve of the Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC match, the latter's head coach Carles Cuadrat spoke about how he was happy with his foreign strikers' performance in his team. He was talking about Cleiton Silva, Kristian Opseth and Deshorn Brown and felt they were improving game by game. But before the two teams met at Fatorda Stadium on Sunday, only Silva had a goal to his name, the other two had not impressed much.

The Bengaluru attackers — Brown did not start — were under pressure to deliver. And they silenced the critics in style with a quality display in their 4-2 win. The likes of Silva and Opseth were always a huge threat in the final third while the former scored his second of the season too. Sunil Chhetri, Erik Paartalu and Dimas Delgado, instrumental in midfield, were the other goal scorers. They showed character to come back from a goal down to clinch three the points. Rahul KP and Jordan Murray scored for Kerala, who endured their third loss of the season. Bengaluru lie on fourth while Kerala are ninth.  

Right from the outset, it was a game where the Bengaluru forwards, especially Opseth, shined. He looked sharp in the opposition half, taking on defenders. He was unlucky not to score, but played a huge role in his team's win with an impressive outing.

One area where Kerala came prepared in was in the set-pieces department. Bengaluru are known for scoring from set-pieces, but that also meant a chance for the opposition to hit on the counter. In the first 25 minutes, one witnessed Kerala trying to break quickly. It paid dividends when a poor set-piece resulted in Rahul KP scoring in the 17th minute. However, that lead lasted for just 12 minutes with Silva scoring from inside the box to draw level.

That goal lifted Cuadrat and his men, who looked a constant threat with the likes of Opseth, Silva and Chhetri combining well. The Blues were off the blocks quickly in the second half and were awarded a penalty, which Chettri hit straight to the goalkeeper Albino Gomes. That did not deter the former champions, who managed to score two goals in two minutes via Paartalu and Delgado in the 51st and 53rd minute respectively.

Just when one thought it was all over for Kerala, Murray scored to lift hopes of their team in the 61st minute. Four minutes later, Chhetri made up for that penalty miss with a fine header.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Blasters Bengaluru FC ISL
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp