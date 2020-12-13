STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ISL: Jamshedpur looking to end dominant Mumbai City's run

After starting the season on a losing note, Sergio Lobera's Mumbai City bounced back with four straight wins and they would like to continue the momentum.

Published: 13th December 2020 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2020 09:18 PM

Mumbai City FC coach Sergio Lobera (Photo | Mumbai City FC Twitter)

By Express News Service

BAMBOLIM: League leaders Mumbai City FC will look to add to their four-match winning streak against Jamshedpur FC when the two sides meet at the GMC Stadium on Monday.

Sergio Lobera's team has bounced back from their opening loss and how! And the most impressive aspect of their play this season has been their all-round performance. No team has scored more (8) or conceded less (2) and to top it off, they do not seem to be dependent on one player for the goals as have had four different scorers already.

But Lobera knows the league is still in its nascent stages and is refusing to get carried away. "We need to improve a lot of things. We won four games in a row and that's not easy. But we need to improve a lot of things, day-by-day, in every training, game-by-game. But in these circumstances, we only have a short time. We need to go step-by-step. Our focus is on the future, on the next game. But I'm happy with the players with the effort they have put in the last game," he said.

On the other hand, Jamshedpur are undefeated in their last four games. Owen Coyle and his team will draw confidence from the fact that the last time they faced more fancied opponents (ATKMB) on a winning run, they ended up beating them. "They've (Mumbai) been in good form. I think they have won four in a row. What we have to do is what we did against ATK Mohun Bagan who were top of the league, undefeated and hadn't conceded a goal (when we faced them). We have to give that level of performance," said Coyle.

Coyle will once again be banking on Nerijus Valskis upfront with the striker having scored five of their six goals so far.

