ISL: NorthEast continue unbeaten run with 0-0 draw against Chennaiyin

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Despite a flurry of chances, the contest between Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United FC at the Tilak Stadium on Sunday ended goalless. The most presentable chance came in the second half for both sides but Lallianzuala Chhangte and Idrissa Sylla failed to put the ball in the back of the net.

The draw means Chennaiyin remain eighth with five points from as many games. They have now gone four games without a win. NorthEast climbed to second with 10 points from six games and they also kept their unbeaten run intact.

Both teams tried hard however the defences stood strong and not many opportunities presented itself in the first half. The second half was a much more action-packed affair with two moments which could have changed the outcome of the game.

In the 60th minute, Jakub Sylvester trapped the ball. turned and fired one on target which the opposition keeper did well to parry. The ball broke to the path of Chhangte who blazed it over the bar with the entire goal at his mercy. Substitute Anirudh Thapa came on and was lively and that will bode well in the coming matches for the two-time champions.

The next gilt-edged chance fell NorthEast's way in the 66th minute. Rochharzela slipped in an inch-perfect through ball to Sylla. With only the onrushing keeper to beat, Sylla's flicked shot off balance went wide of the goal.

"What is important is that we are creating chances. Sometimes they go in, sometimes they don't. We need to keep working hard," NEUFC manager Gerard Nus said at the end of the match.

The match also had its customary refereeing controversy. In the 17th minute, a cross from the left by Dylan Fox was met by Benjamin Lambot inside the six-yard box. The ball struck the hand of CFC's Memo Moura. But the referee waved play on and the point was raised by Nus at the end of the game.