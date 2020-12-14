Unbeaten Hyderabad FC take on struggling East Bengal in tricky ISL clash

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An unbeaten Hyderabad FC will face bottom dwellers SC East Bengal at Tilak Maidan, Vasco, on Tuesday. Both teams enter the contest on the back of encouraging draws.

Hyderabad drew against the fancied ATK Mohun Bagan, while SC East Bengal held Jamshedpur FC to a stalemate despite playing the majority of the contest with 10 men.

The Nizams are currently sixth with six points from four games. They started with a win, but since then have not managed to get three points. Their defensive solidity has ensured that the team has only conceded two goals, the joint least in the league. They are one of three sides to not lose a match so far. However, it is upfront where the problems lie, as they have netted just one goal from open play (3 altogether) and have the least shot accuracy of 20.68 per cent in this campaign.

Hyderabad coach Manuel Marquez brushed off claims regarding any pressure on his side. "For me, pressure is if you are at the bottom or these kind of things, sorry because East Bengal are at the bottom. But our team is playing good football and we don't have pressure," Marquez said.

What will have impressed the former Las Palmas coach is the fact that despite the absence of a few foreign recruits, his Indian players have stepped up and performed admirably. They held on for a point against ATKMB with only two foreigners on the pitch. "I see the Indian players in the training sessions everyday and I am very happy for them because even the younger players are showing a big personality in the games. I think it's possible to see new Indian players in the next game. For me, the best thing at this moment is to know that the performance of these guys without foreigners is fantastic and we have to keep improving," the Hyderabad boss stated.

SC East Bengal are yet to record a win this season. They have conceded the most number of goals and have not scored even once. Manager Robbie Fowler will be hoping his team can kick on after showing resolve in their last game.

"The fight that our boys have shown in the last game is what we are known for all along. We are a team who have a great work ethic. The togetherness of this team is brilliant. When we went down to 10 men we needed to show this to everyone. Thankfully, people now know that we have team spirit and we are a team full of fighters," said the former Liverpool striker.

The former England international assured fans of the club that they will witness an improved side going forward. "Our spirits are high anyway. The four games we have played, we have actually played okay. We have been outdone by unluckiness at times. Various things have happened on the football pitch like players getting sent off, players going off injured. The players are fitter now and we will start seeing a better East Bengal team," said Fowler.