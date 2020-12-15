ISL: 10-man Jamshedpur FC hold Mumbai City FC at 1-1

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Despite playing almost 75 minutes with a man disadvantage, Jamshedpur FC held Mumbai City FC to a 1-1 draw at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Monday.

The draw means both teams are yet to lose in five games now. Mumbai remain top of the standings with 13 points from six games while Jamshedpur are sixth with seven points from six games.

Prior to the match, most of the talk was whether Owen Coyle and his players could stop the Mumbai juggernaut. And just like they defied the odds against ATK Mohun Bagan, the Red Miners did the same against the league leaders.

They started brightly, scoring in the 9th minute after a mistake from opposition striker Bartholomew Ogbeche. Ogbeche attempted a back pass which was intercepted by Jackichand Singh. The winger beat his marker and squared a pass for Nerijus Valskis who scored to go joint top in the race for the Golden Boot. The Lithuanian now has six goals from as many games.

But the lead lasted only six minutes and Ogbeche made amends for his earlier mistake. Bipin Singh received a cut back from Adam Le Fondre on the left and he squared it for the Nigerian who side footed it into the bottom corner.

The task got even tougher for Coyle's team with Aitor Monroy getting a second yellow in the 28th minute. And with 10 men, the team defended for their lives to get away with a point. Lobera's team created a flurry of chances but could not get the decisive goal.

The biggest opportunity came in the 61st minute. A blocked Ogbeche shot trickled down to Rowllin Borges with the goalkeeper out of position and the entire goal infront of him. The midfielder somehow managed to hoof it over the bar, much to his manager's dismay.

It was TP Rehenesh's turn in the 83rd minute to thwart Mumbai. He produced a terrific double-save to keep his side in the game and Ogbeche missed a clear-cut chance to put his team ahead in injury time, failing to divert a free header from close range into goal.

"I feel we lost 2 points. We played against 10 players for a long time. They played well defensively. We had our changes but finally we needed to score but didn't happen," Lobera said at the end of the match.

