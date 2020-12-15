STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football Indian Super League

ISL: 10-man Jamshedpur FC hold Mumbai City FC at 1-1

The draw means both teams are yet to lose in five games now. Mumbai remain top of the standings with 13 points from six games while Jamshedpur are sixth with seven points from six games.

Published: 15th December 2020 12:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 12:58 AM   |  A+A-

Vignesh Dakshinamurthy of Mumbai City FC in action during a match against Jamshedpur FC of the Hero Indian Super League. (Photo | PTI)

Vignesh Dakshinamurthy of Mumbai City FC in action during a match against Jamshedpur FC of the Hero Indian Super League. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Despite playing almost 75 minutes with a man disadvantage, Jamshedpur FC held Mumbai City FC to a 1-1 draw at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Monday.

The draw means both teams are yet to lose in five games now. Mumbai remain top of the standings with 13 points from six games while Jamshedpur are sixth with seven points from six games.

Prior to the match, most of the talk was whether Owen Coyle and his players could stop the Mumbai juggernaut. And just like they defied the odds against ATK Mohun Bagan, the Red Miners did the same against the league leaders.
They started brightly, scoring in the 9th minute after a mistake from opposition striker Bartholomew Ogbeche. Ogbeche attempted a back pass which was intercepted by Jackichand Singh. The winger beat his marker and squared a pass for Nerijus Valskis who scored to go joint top in the race for the Golden Boot. The Lithuanian now has six goals from as many games.

But the lead lasted only six minutes and Ogbeche made amends for his earlier mistake. Bipin Singh received a cut back from Adam Le Fondre on the left and he squared it for the Nigerian who side footed it into the bottom corner.

The task got even tougher for Coyle's team with Aitor Monroy getting a second yellow in the 28th minute. And with 10 men, the team defended for their lives to get away with a point. Lobera's team created a flurry of chances but could not get the decisive goal.

The biggest opportunity came in the 61st minute. A blocked Ogbeche shot trickled down to Rowllin Borges with the goalkeeper out of position and the entire goal infront of him. The midfielder somehow managed to hoof it over the bar, much to his manager's dismay.
It was TP Rehenesh's turn in the 83rd minute to thwart Mumbai. He produced a terrific double-save to keep his side in the game and Ogbeche missed a clear-cut chance to put his team ahead in injury time, failing to divert a free header from close range into goal.

"I feel we lost 2 points. We played against 10 players for a long time. They played well defensively. We had our changes but finally we needed to score but didn't happen," Lobera said at the end of the match.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jamshedpur FC Mumbai City FC ISL
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for COVID-19 by a road side in Jammu, India. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: After five months, daily new cases fall below 23,000, 354 fatalities
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Lockdown fallout? Over 30% women suffered spousal violence in 5 states
In the meantime, there is some hope for the south Kashmir family as some neighbours have pitched in to support of them. (Representational Photo)
Kidney on sale: 28-year-old Kashmiri man puts up ad in newspaper to pay off debt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
France Football has finally revealed the 11 players who are a part of the Ballon d'Or Dream 11. The final XI was chosen by 140 journalists and in the list, non-European footballers who were not eligible from 1956 to 1994 were included. The 3-4-3 formation
Ballon d'Or 'Dream Team' announced: Diego Maradona joins Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in football's best XI ever. Here's the full team
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp