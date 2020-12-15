STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football Indian Super League

ISL 7: ATK Mohun Bagan hope to return to winning ways against FC Goa

The Goa players are gradually coming to terms with what their new coach Juan Ferrando wants from them, as has been witnessed by their attacking brand of football, which has produced seven goals. 

Published: 15th December 2020 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

ATK Mohun Bagan

ATK Mohun Bagan (Photo | ISL Twitter)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two contrasting teams of the Indian Super League, FC Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan, are set for a mega clash at the Fatorda Stadium on Wednesday. If the former come into this fixture with two back-to-back wins, the latter has just collected a solitary point in their last two. 

​Also, their playing styles are completely opposite. 

The Gaurs love the ball on their feet, playing possession-based football while the Mariners stay back and depend on counter for goals, which makes the game even more interesting.

The Goa players are gradually coming to terms with what their new coach Juan Ferrando wants from them, as has been witnessed by their attacking brand of football, which has produced seven goals. 

With Igor Angulo, who has been in top form in front of goal, and some quality players including Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes and Alberto Noguera in their ranks, they create chances in abundance. 

But this set of players will be in for a tough test against Mohun Bagan, who have just conceded three goals.

Though Angulo has scored six of their seven goals, the head coach is not too bothered that his other players have not found the back of the net often despite the chances. 

"I'm so happy about Angulo because he has been scoring goals all the time, but if you look at Angulo, it's a process of (Alexander) Romario, Brandon, Alberto and all players featuring in the attack. Of course, the last action was of Igor but there are a lot of players who can work as the number nine. When we are in attack all the players are in attack and everybody has an equal opportunity," said the gaffer, whose team can move to second place with a victory.

As for Mohun Bagan, a win means that they will be tied on points with Mumbai City FC, who are the leaders with 13 points. But, it is not going to be any easy against a strong side like Goa, who are expected to have lion’s share of the ball on Wednesday. 

Hence, that makes it even more important for the Kolkata club to make their chances count in front of goal. In that case, they are fortunate to have the services of in-form striker, Roy Krishna.

Besides Krishna, all other players need to come to the party in this crucial tie. Expect Antonio Habas and his men to give it their all to get back to their winning ways. 

After a brilliant start (three wins in as many matches), they have been off the boil, somewhat, having lost one and drawn in the next two, which is a concern. Mohun Bagan midfielder Carl McHugh feels that the recent results will not affect their game against Goa.

“It is true that, after a good start, we did not get the expected result in the last two matches. But there is nothing about disappointment. The league is long. There must be ups and downs. I don’t think the last two matches will affect the Goa match. We are in favour of the progress that is happening match by
match. The attacking power that we have has the ability to break the defence of any team in the tournament and score goals. I hope this will be seen in the Goa match,” said the Irishman.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ATK Mohun Bagan ISL FC Goa Indian Super League
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp