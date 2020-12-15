ISL 7: ATK Mohun Bagan hope to return to winning ways against FC Goa

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two contrasting teams of the Indian Super League, FC Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan, are set for a mega clash at the Fatorda Stadium on Wednesday. If the former come into this fixture with two back-to-back wins, the latter has just collected a solitary point in their last two.

​Also, their playing styles are completely opposite.

The Gaurs love the ball on their feet, playing possession-based football while the Mariners stay back and depend on counter for goals, which makes the game even more interesting.

The Goa players are gradually coming to terms with what their new coach Juan Ferrando wants from them, as has been witnessed by their attacking brand of football, which has produced seven goals.

With Igor Angulo, who has been in top form in front of goal, and some quality players including Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes and Alberto Noguera in their ranks, they create chances in abundance.

But this set of players will be in for a tough test against Mohun Bagan, who have just conceded three goals.

Though Angulo has scored six of their seven goals, the head coach is not too bothered that his other players have not found the back of the net often despite the chances.

"I'm so happy about Angulo because he has been scoring goals all the time, but if you look at Angulo, it's a process of (Alexander) Romario, Brandon, Alberto and all players featuring in the attack. Of course, the last action was of Igor but there are a lot of players who can work as the number nine. When we are in attack all the players are in attack and everybody has an equal opportunity," said the gaffer, whose team can move to second place with a victory.

As for Mohun Bagan, a win means that they will be tied on points with Mumbai City FC, who are the leaders with 13 points. But, it is not going to be any easy against a strong side like Goa, who are expected to have lion’s share of the ball on Wednesday.

Hence, that makes it even more important for the Kolkata club to make their chances count in front of goal. In that case, they are fortunate to have the services of in-form striker, Roy Krishna.

Besides Krishna, all other players need to come to the party in this crucial tie. Expect Antonio Habas and his men to give it their all to get back to their winning ways.

After a brilliant start (three wins in as many matches), they have been off the boil, somewhat, having lost one and drawn in the next two, which is a concern. Mohun Bagan midfielder Carl McHugh feels that the recent results will not affect their game against Goa.

“It is true that, after a good start, we did not get the expected result in the last two matches. But there is nothing about disappointment. The league is long. There must be ups and downs. I don’t think the last two matches will affect the Goa match. We are in favour of the progress that is happening match by

match. The attacking power that we have has the ability to break the defence of any team in the tournament and score goals. I hope this will be seen in the Goa match,” said the Irishman.