STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football Indian Super League

ISL: Odisha FC target revival of fortunes against Bengaluru FC

The numbers for Odisha don't make for good reading. They have just one point from five outings and have scored the least number of goals in the league so far.

Published: 16th December 2020 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 12:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After each passing game, one can sense an improvement in Bengaluru FC’s performance, especially in the attacking third. The new players did take time to settle down, but things are working well as was witnessed in their 4-2 win over Kerala Blasters in the last game. After a few draws initially, they have managed two wins in their last three contests. In the process, they have managed nine goals, which is the best in the ISL so far. They will be keen to carry on that impressive form as they face Odisha FC at GMC Stadium on Thursday.

New strikers Cleiton Silva and Kristian Opseth are showing signs of understanding and have started to link well with their teammates. If the former has two goals to his name, the latter came up with his best game in the Blues jersey in their last game against Kerala. Sunil Chhetri also impressed while Dimas Delgado has been instrumental in the midfield. If Bengaluru FC are to have a great season ahead, these set of players need to come up with consistent performances.

In the first couple of games, their attackers lacked colour. Head Coach Carles Cuadrat believes that with time, they have got better. They will be a big threat against Odisha too. “Any kind of football is special. It has its own speed, tempo and situations. All the players need some time to adjust. When you are a foreigner and arriving into a country, it takes time. Kristian and Cleiton took time to adjust and you can see that game after game they are getting better in terms of coordination,” said the Spaniard, who is aware of the threat Odisha will possess.

Odisha, who lie second last on the table, might have been a major disappointment, failing to record a single win, but they will be hungry to get their first full points of the season. If they are to have any chance of challenging for the top four, there is a serious need for them to bring their A game in the matches ahead and climb up the table.

But, they will have to improve on all areas of the game. They have conceded seven goals and only scored two, which is not a good return for any side. Offensively, they have just 45 shots on goal, which is the second lowest in the competition as well. Odisha head coach Stuart Baxter wants the team to make good use of the ball when in possession.

“Certainly, we need to do better as a team. Those small things in critical phases of the game, that decides the game, we have to do that better. Also certainly we need to be better at extending our attacks, to make them longer based on being better in possession. The longer attacks, if we can gain momentum and take momentum away from the opposition, it is going to help us,” said Baxter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha FC Bengaluru FC ISL
India Matters
The CPM-led front continued its love affair with the local body polls, boosting its morale ahead of the assembly polls.
Nothing 'left' to say: Amid gold smuggling scandal, corruption charges, LDF victory stuns all
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (R) and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) during a press briefing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Telecom equipment from China to face curbs as Cabinet approves buying only from 'trusted source'
Pfizer vaccine's dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Who are the major developers and how many have India ordered?
Representational image
Tamil Nadu government to provide free sanitary napkins to women in urban areas under new scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin trial in Kolkata begins from December 2. (File Photo)
Covaxin shows robust immune response, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech
World’s biggest iceberg 'A68a' heads for potential disaster
Gallery
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major developers involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp