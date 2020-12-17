ISL: Unbeaten NorthEast United look to extend streak against Jamshedpur FC

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: NorthEast United can no longer go into games as the underdogs as they are unbeaten in six games and are among the early pace-setters in the ongoing Indian Super League.

At the start of the season, this was not the case as the Highlanders were one of the less fancied teams with comparatively low-key foreign signings alongside Indian players and a young head coach.

However, their gaffer Gerard Nus has built a team who are hard to break down and a victory against Jamshedpur FC on Friday will take them level on points with table-toppers Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan - testimony to the quality of this side.

While they have won just two out of their six matches, they have managed to draw against heavyweights like Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa.

Such has been their start that if they manage to avoid defeat against Owen Coyle's side, it would be their longest unbeaten run in ISL history till date.

The mantra is simple as far as Nus' team is concerned.

"We are working hard to be sure we're not going to lose," said Nus prior to the game, adding that the next step was to go for maximum points.

"We try to go for the three points in every single game but I'm not worried about losing. The most important thing is that we keep progressing, improving and we stick to our identity. If we get the three points Friday, it will be the best (unbeaten) start for us. So, looking forward to that," he said.

The 35-year-old also played down suggestions that his team has a defensive style of play.

"I don't think we are defensive. We are the second team that scores more goals but we are also a team who knows how to defend and we defend quite well, and I am saying this based on the facts," he said.

Jamshedpur are also in decent form as they are unbeaten in their last five matches, though four of these have been draws.

With both sides dealing in draws, it could be a cagey encounter but Coyle is confident that his team can get the three points that will help them go level on points with NorthEast United.

"NorthEast United are a good team. They have shown they are hardworking and it's going to be a tough game. We have enormous respect for them but it's also a game we're looking forward to. We know that if we're at our very best, it's a game we can win," said Coyle.

He also appreciated the efforts of the NorthEast players.

"The foreign and the Indian players in the NorthEast squad have shown that they are hard-working and it's always going to be a tough game as they all (games) are in the ISL," he said.

