ISL: Jamshedpur snap NorthEast's unbeaten run as Aniket Jadhav hits winner

Aniket Jadhav's strike in the 53rd minute was the difference between the two sides in what was the 500th game of the ISL, now into seventh edition.

Published: 18th December 2020 11:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 11:31 PM   |  A+A-

Aniket Jadhav's strike (53rs minute) was the difference between the two sides in what was the 500th game of the ISL.

By MARTIN JOSEPH
Express News Service

KOCHI: NorthEast United's six-match unbeaten run in the ISL was ended by Aniket Jadhav as
the young striker struck the winner for Jamshedpur FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco on Friday. While the Highlanders managed to keep dangerman Nerijus Valskis quiet, it was 20-year-old Aniket who scored in the 53rd minute to help Owen Coyle's team rises up to fifth on the table and goes level on points with NorthEast United.

After a tepid first half where there was not a single shot on target, the game came to life in the second half. While Aniket will hog all the headlines for scoring the all important goal, Jamshedpur goalkeeper TP Rehenesh had a big part in the victory as he saved a penalty from Idrissa Sylla in the 65th minute.

Meanwhile, their skipper Peter Hartley walked away with the Man of the Match award as he did an exceptional job of containing NorthEast striker Sylla. That was the difference between the two sides as NorthEast didn't have an alternate plan when Sylla was marked out of the game while Jamshedpur managed to find ways to attack even as their talisman Valskis was closely marked by the NorthEast
defenders.

After a goalless first half where both teams essentially cancelled each other out, Jamshedpur were more purposeful going forward as second half got underway. They got their reward in the 53rd minute when the NorthEast defence was caught napping. Aniket found himself unmarked in the box and Jackichand Singh, who was playing in a more central role in the absence of Aitor Monroy, picked him out with a precise and perfectly weighted pass. Aniket managed to slam home from three yards out. He then nearly scored just minutes later when he went on an incredible run from his own half but his shot scraped the crossbar and went out.

NorthEast had the opportunity to come back into the game when Stephen Eze brought down Benjamin Lambot inside the box in the 65th minute. Sylla stepped up but his shot was saved by Rehenesh. While that was the last clear chance created by NorthEast, Jackichand hit the post at the other end when he delivered a ball into the box for Valskis to attack. NorthEast goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh failed to judge the flight of the ball and while Jackichand didn't intend it as a shot, he was inches away from seeing it land inside the net.

