STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football Indian Super League

Lots of players messaging me about coming over here: Mumbai City forward Adam le Fondre

While Adam le Fondre is satisfied with the standard of the league, there is one area where he feels the league could improve in particular. 

Published: 18th December 2020 09:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 09:16 PM   |  A+A-

Adam le Fondre, ISL

Adam le Fondre is in contention for the ISL Golden Boot. (Photo Courtesy | ISL)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Mumbai City FC are table-toppers at the moment and a big reason for that has been the form of Adam le Fondre, who is in contention for the Golden Boot after four goals from six games.

The English striker was scoring for fun at A-League side Sydney FC when he joined the Islanders on a season-long loan. While many termed it to be a major coup for Mumbai, the 34-year-old landed on Indian shores largely due to the circumstances brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic. After the A-League was thrown into uncertainty due to the pandemic, Adam was looking out for options and India started emerging as a prospective destination.

"We didn't know if the A-League was going to go ahead. And there were a lot of financial problems coming. And for me, the uncertainty of that, I have three young children and a wife that I have to provide for. It sort of pushed me out of the league," said Adam during a media interaction on Friday.

He added: "It would have been nice to stay there of course because I was doing really well as I had some around 45 goals from some 67 games. Ideally, I saw myself staying there for the rest of my career."

As it turned out, the former Reading player landed in Goa to play for Sergio Lobera's team. And he's happy with his decision. 

"One of the big factors for coming out here was that the CFG (City Football Group) was behind it (Mumbai City). I've been used to such a professional set-up and I heard a lot of negative things from other people about how things are over here. But it turned out to be the total opposite because it's been fantastic since I've been here. I have lots of players messaging me about coming over here and trying to get out here to play because they can see that the league is growing and they see that there is an opportunity," said the striker.

While he is satisfied with the standard of the league, there is one area where he feels the league could improve in particular. 

"Without being too disrespectful, obviously the referees. Not so much that the standard isn't great. I just think sometimes, there can be a little knee-jerk response and that ruins a game. In Europe or other parts, they take a breather and take the game in context whereas here, it is very much an instinct and very much a knee-jerk reaction to send someone off or to brandish a second yellow card," he said.

Adam has fitted right into Lobera's scheme of things and is enjoying his time in the ISL. 

"I think for me as a player, when I was coming back from Australia, I didn't want to go back to England. I think I could have easily gone back to England. English football had gone very stale for me and I didn't really see that there was something I really wanted to do back there. So, for me, it felt like I had to stay abroad and work my craft somewhere else. I spoke to a couple of other teams before coming out here but my eyes were always firmly set on Mumbai City and it's working out well for me so far," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adam le Fondre Mumbai City FC ISL league
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, celebrates taking the wicket of India's India's Ajinkya Rahane on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo | AP)
India records lowest score in Test cricket with 36/9, Australia needs 90 runs to win
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to a 36 all out that made it to the hall of infamy. Satish Acharya aptly couldn't help but draw the concussion parallel.
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp