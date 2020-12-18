Lots of players messaging me about coming over here: Mumbai City forward Adam le Fondre

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Mumbai City FC are table-toppers at the moment and a big reason for that has been the form of Adam le Fondre, who is in contention for the Golden Boot after four goals from six games.

The English striker was scoring for fun at A-League side Sydney FC when he joined the Islanders on a season-long loan. While many termed it to be a major coup for Mumbai, the 34-year-old landed on Indian shores largely due to the circumstances brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic. After the A-League was thrown into uncertainty due to the pandemic, Adam was looking out for options and India started emerging as a prospective destination.

"We didn't know if the A-League was going to go ahead. And there were a lot of financial problems coming. And for me, the uncertainty of that, I have three young children and a wife that I have to provide for. It sort of pushed me out of the league," said Adam during a media interaction on Friday.

He added: "It would have been nice to stay there of course because I was doing really well as I had some around 45 goals from some 67 games. Ideally, I saw myself staying there for the rest of my career."

As it turned out, the former Reading player landed in Goa to play for Sergio Lobera's team. And he's happy with his decision.

"One of the big factors for coming out here was that the CFG (City Football Group) was behind it (Mumbai City). I've been used to such a professional set-up and I heard a lot of negative things from other people about how things are over here. But it turned out to be the total opposite because it's been fantastic since I've been here. I have lots of players messaging me about coming over here and trying to get out here to play because they can see that the league is growing and they see that there is an opportunity," said the striker.

While he is satisfied with the standard of the league, there is one area where he feels the league could improve in particular.

"Without being too disrespectful, obviously the referees. Not so much that the standard isn't great. I just think sometimes, there can be a little knee-jerk response and that ruins a game. In Europe or other parts, they take a breather and take the game in context whereas here, it is very much an instinct and very much a knee-jerk reaction to send someone off or to brandish a second yellow card," he said.

Adam has fitted right into Lobera's scheme of things and is enjoying his time in the ISL.

"I think for me as a player, when I was coming back from Australia, I didn't want to go back to England. I think I could have easily gone back to England. English football had gone very stale for me and I didn't really see that there was something I really wanted to do back there. So, for me, it felt like I had to stay abroad and work my craft somewhere else. I spoke to a couple of other teams before coming out here but my eyes were always firmly set on Mumbai City and it's working out well for me so far," he said.