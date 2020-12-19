ISL: Chennaiyin record first win of season, beat Goa 2-1

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

Chennaiyin FC returned to winning ways by beating FC Goa 2-1 in Saturday's ISL match at Fatorda Stadium. The scoreline could have been much more emphatic but for profligacy in front of the goal.

The win left the two-time champions with eight points from six games. They have won, drawn and lost two games apiece. FC Goa have the same number of points from seven games. However, Chennaiyin are eighth on the table, one spot behind Goa, on goal difference.

The first half started in frantic fashion as both teams scored within the opening 10 minutes. Chennaiyin skipper Rafael Crivellaro opened the scoring direct from a corner. The skipper's in-swinging effort from the right had an accurate trajectory and went beyond the defenders and goalkeeper. It was a brilliant start considering their scoring problems before this game.

But the lead lasted less than four minutes. Jorge Ortiz Mendoza finished off a brilliant team move. The Spaniard was the one to start the move, sending the ball to the right channel. Alexander Jesuraj sent in a low ball which was swept in emphatically by Mendoza.

Chennaiyin could have gone into half-time leading by a couple of goals, but Crivellaro and Lallianzuala Chhangte spurned easy chances with the goal at their mercy. Coach Csaba Laszlo cut a frustrated figure seeing his players fluff their lines.

The breakthrough arrived courtesy substitute Rahim Ali. Some brilliant work by Crivellaro ensured that Chennaiyin's efforts in the first half and in the start of the second half did not go in vain. Crivellaro shuffled around and sent in a low ball across the face of the goal which Rahim tapped into the net.

Goa threw the kitchen sink in their effort to equalise but it was their rivals who got chances to extend their lead. However, Chhangte and the skipper could not capitalise. But in the end, those misses did not return to haunt them as they grabbed a deserving win. The only negative from the game was Anirudh Thapa's injury, which forced him out towards the end of the match.